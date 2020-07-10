CANTON — Head coach Shiva Senthil and the SUNY Canton men’s basketball program, the reigning North Atlantic Conference champion, have announced their incoming 2020 recruiting class that includes two junior transfers and eight freshmen.
Of the new players coming in, two athletes formerly played basketball at Frontier League schools and two others participated in the Northern Athletic Conference.
“We are very happy with our incoming class of student-athletes,” Senthil said. “(Assistant) coach (Brandon) Newsome and I worked tirelessly to put together a class of players that combined athletic ability, great character, and high-achieving students.
“With only two rising sophomores and four players leaving through graduation, we felt that bringing in a bigger class would make the most sense for us. We believe this class has many talented players that will make great impacts on and off the court here at SUNY Canton.”
The Roos went 10-4 in the league and 16-12 overall this past season, advancing to the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament, losing at Springfield.
The following is a breakdown from the coaching staff of each of the incoming student-athletes (listed in alphabetical order by last name).
High School: Indian River
Height: 6-0
Position: Guard
“Sammy is a tough and competitive point guard, who scored a little more than 20 points per game for Indian River HS as a senior. He is a knock down shooter who has a knack for getting hot quick. He has a great deal of potential and we look forward to having him join our family.”
High School: Hermon-Dekalb
Height: 6-1
Position: Guard
“Zack is a highly accomplished player from nearby Hermon-DeKalb. Zach was a prolific scorer in high school, scoring 1,331 points in his career. He has a pure stroke and can really space the floor because of his shooting ability. Zack is a basketball junkie and a great person, who we look forward to having in the family.”
High School: Bishop Grimes
Height: 6-1
Position: Guard
“Ian is a tough, physical guard who was a major contributor at Syracuse area power Bishop Grimes. Ian is a do it all player, who can defend the other team’s best guards, can score, and can rebound. He is also a great teammate who will support his teammates in any way in order to win.”
High School: Carl Sandburg
Height: 6-3
Position: Guard
“Terrence is gifted combo guard from in Chicago. Terrence started on a talented roster that included four other college basketball players, and excelled. He is a dynamic scorer who can play above the rim as well as having the ability to knock down perimeter shots.”
High School: Madrid-Waddington
Height: 5-11
Position: Guard
“Brennan is another highly accomplished local product that we think will be a great addition to our program. Brennan graduates as the most decorated player in Madrid-Waddington history with 1,516 career points. As a senior, he averaged 17 points per game, 7 assists per game, and 6 steals per game. Brennan has a natural ability to find others with his vision (that) will fit great with the way we play.”
High School: South Jefferson
Height: 6-3
Position: Guard
“Jake is a talented transfer who averaged over 15 points per game on 50% shooting from the field for a very good Jefferson (CC) team. Jake is an above the rim athlete who can also light it up from deep. Jake will add immediate talent to our roster as someone who can help us in multiple facets.”
High School: Cypress Lakes
Height: 6-2
Position: Guard
“DeMerill is an incredibly talented guard who will transfer in from Maine Maritime Academy. Throughout his college career, DeMerrill has shown the ability to be a highly impactful player. As a freshman, he averaged 15.6 points per game on 46% shooting from the field as well as averaging nearly four assists a game.”
High School: Fort Hamilton
Height: 6-3
Position: Guard
“Michael is a heady wing who just has a knack for making the right play. He is a player who can really shoot it and pass it, while also guarding multiple positions. Michael was poised to have a big-time senior year for the highly successful New York City program, before suffering a season ending injury during his first scrimmage.”
High School: Hanover Park
Height: 6-6
Position: Forward
“Chris is a physical forward from New Jersey. Chris was one of the best interior defenders and rebounders in the state of New Jersey in his junior and senior seasons. Offensively, Chris has great footwork in the post, as well as an ability to knock down the 3-ball.”
High School: Vincent
Height: 6-4
Position: Forward
“Calvin is a versatile wing who can guard almost every position on the floor because of his length and athleticism. He has the ability to take people off the dribble as well as knock down three pointers.”
