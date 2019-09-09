LOCAL COLLEGES
CANTON — Sophomore Dawson Pellerin and freshman Ashton Houppert have earned weekly honors from the North Atlantic Conference announced Monday.
Pellerin was named the NAC men’s soccer defensive player of the week. The Roos are unbeaten through four games for the first time in at least the past 10 seasons.
Houppert was cited as the NAC women’s volleyball rookie of the week, averaging 2.69 assists and 2.00 digs per set over four matches last weekend.
