CANTON — SUNY Canton women’s hockey coach Dave LaBaff, a native of Potsdam, has been named to the NCAA Division III women’s hockey committee for the next two years.
LaBaff, who completed his sixth season leading the Kangaroos, will begin serving on the committee in September and remain through the summer of 2024.
The Roos finished 8-16-1 in its first season in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League, going 3-14-1 in league play.
LaBaff competed as a goalie for Potsdam during his high school career before moving on as a goaltender for Morrisville State for three seasons.
