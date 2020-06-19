POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam announced Friday the appointment of Mark Misiak as interim athletic director.
Misiak, the Bears’ women’s soccer coach since 2011, replaces Sharief Hashim, who took a job as AD for Susquehanna University. Misiak will begin his AD responsibilities July 1 and continue to serve as women’s soccer coach.
The last two years Misiak has worked as assistant athletic director and director of compliance for Potsdam. He will continue to serve as the school’s director of compliance.
Misiak has been involved with several groups and committees on campus, including the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, the Faculty Senate and the Employee Awards Committee and Employ Assistance Program. He has served as chair for the East Region’s Division III United Soccer Coaches rankings committee.
Misiak joined Potsdam in 2010 as assistant men’s soccer coach. He has guided the women’s team to the SUNYAC playoffs each of the last three seasons, the first postseason berths for the program in its 33-year history. Misiak’s 69 coaching victories rank him first in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.