Cole Swider heated up early to ensure the Syracuse University men’s basketball season survived at least another day, but it will advance without leading scorer Buddy Boeheim.
Swider scored 28 points and hauled in 13 rebounds as the eighth-seeded Orange steam-rolled past the No. 9 Florida State Seminoles, 96-57, on Wednesday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament second round at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Syracuse (16-16 overall) will face top-seeded and seventh-ranked Duke (26-5) in the quarterfinals at noon Thursday in the same location to be televised on ESPN.
The Orange will be further challenged to pull the upset after Buddy Boeheim was suspended one game by the ACC for committing “a flagrant act,” when he appeared to punch an opposing player in the stomach after battling for rebound positioning in the first half.
The league announced the punishment in a press release nearly five hours after the game ended.
Syracuse registered a season-best margin of victory — also marking the second-largest for a conference tournament win in team history — and its highest scoring output against an ACC opponent this year.
“We’ve been in a lot of battles this year where we feel like we kind of gave the game away, so especially for me, it was great to go out there and play like that as a team,” Swider said. “It was a full team effort and we’re really happy that we came out with a win to keep ourselves alive and play another game.”
Buddy Boeheim added 14 points for SU but his play garnering the most attention resulted in the one-game ban.
Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes bumped into the back of Boeheim as a shot went up and after the ball went through the net, the SU senior shooting guard swung his arm around and made contact with Wilkes’ midsection, causing him to hunch down to the court for a few moments.
No foul was called and the play was not reviewed.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said afterward that he saw Buddy swing his arm after the play and said it shouldn’t have happened but thought it was inadvertent, also noting that Wilkes had pushed him twice prior to the play.
“That question kind of hurts just because of how good of a teammate he is to us, who he is as a person, and how he treats everyone around him,” Swider said when asked of the incident. “His character will never be in question with us, even if that was purposeful.”
Swider was efficient making 9 of 15 shots, 4-for-6 from deep, and all six free throw attempts in the second-best scoring total during his lone season at SU — he poured in a career-high 36 points in a Feb. 28 overtime loss at North Carolina.
The senior forward scored 20 by halftime to push SU to a 49-26 advantage that they held comfortably after the break, and he sat for good with 12 minutes left.
“He’s really rebounded well all year for us, I think he is getting better at putting it on the floor as he showed today, he’s a really good player,” Jim Boeheim said of Swider.
Joseph Girard III scored 16 points, going 4-for-11 on 3-pointers, and benefitted from the resurgence of sixth man and backup point guard Symir Torrence, who delivered nine points and a season-high nine assists.
Torrence played 29 minutes, his largest workload of the year, in his comeback from a two-game absence due to a head injury, helping Girard handle the pressure defense of the Seminoles (17-14).
“He came in and facilitated and did a great job finding guys, not just myself,” Girard said. “It kind of allows me to pick my spots easier because I’m not trying to set up as many guys but at the same time it’s allowing me to go make plays, because when I go look for my stuff it draws attention from others.”
Sophomore center Frank Anselem scored a career-high nine points and matched his all-time best with 15 rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench, and Jimmy Boeheim added 12 points for SU.
Syracuse scored a season-high 33 points on fast breaks and made 11 of 28 from behind the 3-point arc while limiting Florida State to a 2-for-25 mark from deep to snap a four-game losing streak.
“We ended the regular season on a note we didn’t like, and we came into practice those next few days preparing for this just as we did any other game, staying positive and working hard, so I think staying positive and having confidence is a big thing,” Girard said.
The Duke Blue Devils swept the Orange in their regular-season series with an average margin of victory of 22.5 points.
“These guys have done a great job, this team has hung in there all year, we’ve had some tremendous adversity from the beginning of the year through the end,” Jim Boeheim said. “These are crushing losses that we’ve had, and it would be very easy to let it get to you, and they haven’t done that.”
