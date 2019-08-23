SYRACUSE — The nationally-ranked No. 22 Syracuse University football team has sold a record 9,000 new season tickets for the upcoming campaign, eclipsing the team’s previous high mark of 8,700 established in 1992, according to a press release sent on Friday.
The Orange is coming off a 10-3 season for its first double-digit win total since 2001, and will return 17 starters under fourth-year head coach Dino Babers.
There were 900 season tickets remaining for purchase as of Friday, according to the press release, and single-game tickets for the much-anticipated home opener against Clemson on Sept. 14 are sold out.
SU is scheduled to open the season at 6 p.m. next Saturday at Liberty in a nonconference game scheduled for ESPN Plus.
n Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers announced on Friday that wide receiver Kevin Mital has joined the program as a true freshman with four years of eligibility remaining.
Mital — a native of Montreal — attended College Andre-Grasset in Montreal and was named the 2018 RSEQ Division I Player of the Year after recording 1,058 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in his final prep season. He holds CEGEP Division I records of 35 touchdown catches and 2,438 receiving yards.
