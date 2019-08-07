SYRACUSE — Jake Pickard of the Syracuse football team has been medically disqualified ahead of this season due to an “unresolved injury” according to a Syracuse press release.
The redshirt senior defensive end has played in only one game over the course of the past two seasons. In his Syracuse career he has played a total of 11 games and totaled 11 tackles.
The Orange will play its first game on Aug. 31 at Liberty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.