The Syracuse University football team was picked to finish second in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason media poll released Monday, garnering its highest projected finish since joining the conference in 2013.
The poll was voted on by 173 credentialed media members at last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Greensboro, N.C.
The Orange, which finished 10-3 and won the Camping World Bowl under head coach Dino Babers last year for its first double-digit win total since 2001, was pegged to finish second in the division to defending national champion Clemson.
SU garnered two first-place votes and 913 points overall while Clemson tallied 1,209 points and was predicted as the conference champions by 170 voters.
Syracuse and Clemson are scheduled to square off in a nationally televised clash at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Carrier Dome, which will serve as the Orange’s home opener.
Florida State (753 points) was picked to finished third in the Atlantic Division, followed by North Carolina State (666), Boston College (588), Wake Forest (462) and Louisville (253).
Virginia was chosen as the likely winner of the ACC Coastal Division with 1,003 voting points, followed by Miami (992), Virginia Tech (827), Pittsburgh (691), Duke (566), North Carolina (463), and Georgia Tech (302).
SU will kick off its fourth season under Babers with a nonconference game at Liberty at 6 p.m. Aug. 31.
n SU sophomore safety Andre Cisco was named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame on Monday.
The award is presented annually to the nation’s top defensive back and marks the second watch list appearance for Cisco in the past week. He and SU defensive lineman Alton Robinson were each named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, presented annually to the national defensive player of the year.
Cisco was named to the All-American second team as a true freshman last year after tying for the national lead with seven interceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.