The Syracuse University football team was ranked No. 22 in the Preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday.
The Orange garnered the same ranking in the Preseason USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll that was released on Aug. 1 and will enter the season as a nationally-ranked team for the first time in 21 years.
SU, which finished 10-3 overall in head coach Dino Babers’ third year at the helm in 2018, is scheduled to kick off the season on Aug. 31 with a 6 p.m. nonconference game at Liberty.
Defending national champion Clemson was the top-ranked team in the AP Preseason Poll for the first time in program history, and the Orange was the only other Atlantic Coast Conference team selected to the Top 25.
SU and Clemson will clash in the Orange’s highly-anticipated home opener at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the Carrier Dome in a nationally televised game slated to be televised on ABC.
The Orange knocked off then nationally ranked No. 2 Clemson, 27-24, in its last trip to the Carrier Dome on Oct. 13, 2017, to deliver a shocking upset by an SU team that eventually finished 4-8 overall.
Last season, the Tigers scored a rushing touchdown with 41 seconds left to hold off the Orange for a 27-23 victory at Death Valley in Clemson.
The Orange’s last preseason Top 25 nod in came ahead of the 1998 season when SU was also ranked in each major poll entering former quarterback Donovan McNabb’s senior season.
SU won the Camping World Bowl and made its first national Top 25 appearance in 17 years during its breakthrough 2018 campaign.
