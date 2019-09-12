SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will begin its regular season and its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule by hosting defending national champion Virginia at a time to be determined Nov. 6 at the Carrier Dome to be televised on the ACC Network.
The conference released its league schedules for all men’s basketball teams and some women’s games Thursday night during a studio special on the ACC Network.
Start times and TV information will be released at a future date.
The Cavaliers will also host the Orange on Jan. 11 and are one of five conference opponents that SU will play twice this season, along with Boston College, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech.
SU will play nine conference games on Saturdays, including key home dates against Duke (Feb. 1) and North Carolina (Feb. 29) at the Carrier Dome.
The Orange home schedule also includes games against Notre Dame (Jan. 4), Virginia Tech (Jan. 7), Boston College (Jan. 15), Pittsburgh (Jan. 25), Wake Forest (Feb. 8), North Carolina State (Feb. 11) and Georgia Tech (Feb. 22).
SU will play additional road games at Georgia Tech (Dec. 8), Virginia Tech (Jan. 18), Notre Dame (Jan. 22), Clemson (Jan. 28), Florida State (Feb. 15), Louisville (Feb. 19), Pittsburgh (Feb. 26) and Boston College (March 3).
SU finished 20-14 last year in Jim Boeheim’s 43rd season as head coach and ended the campaign with a first-round NCAA Tournament loss.
SU will host a pair of exhibition games — against Daemen College (Oct. 26) and Carleton (Oct. 29) — at times to be determined at the Carrier Dome.
