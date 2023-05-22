Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement from the NBA on Monday, 20 years after carrying the Syracuse University men’s basketball team to its greatest heights.
Anthony, 38, posted a two-minute video to social media to proclaim his “bittersweet goodbye,” to the NBA while expressing excitement about his future.
Anthony famously played just the 2002-03 season at SU, leading the Orange to its only national championship, before 19 seasons in the NBA, now finishing as the ninth-leading scorer in league history.
“I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the court, and a dream of something more, but basketball was my outlet,” Anthony narrated as highlights of his career played in his announcement.
“My purpose was strong in my communities, the cities I represented with pride, and the fans that supported me along the way, I am forever grateful for those people and places, because they made me Carmelo Anthony.”
After his transcendent season at SU, Anthony was selected third overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2003 NBA Draft. He finishes as a 10-time league All-Star, six-time All-NBA, won three Olympic gold medals, and was named a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged at least 20 points per game for 14 consecutive seasons, playing for the Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and most recently the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 campaign.
Anthony, who scored 28,289 career points, was not on any NBA roster this season.
While he didn’t give into the Orange fans’ frequent pleas for “one more year,” after capturing the 2003 NCAA title, he left as a triumphant hero, forever adored in even the most cynical pockets of the fanbase.
The SU basketball practice facility was named in his honor — The Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center, commonly referred to as the Melo Center — following his $3 million donation to open the facility for the men’s and women’s teams in 2009.
Former SU coach Jim Boeheim stated Monday on the ESPN Radio-Syracuse broadcast “Orange Nation,” that Anthony ranks as the No. 1 player he has ever coached because they won the title.
“I think everywhere he went he made the teams better,” Boeheim said of Anthony’s NBA career. “He’s easily one of the great scorers in NBA history, obviously his three Olympic gold medals that not too many people have, and an NCAA championship, so his basketball legacy is right up there at the very top.”
Anthony has attended multiple games in the JMA Dome the past few years, most recently for the 20th anniversary celebration of the 2003 title team in March. His No. 15 jersey was retired by the school in 2013.
“He loved college, did all his classwork, was a great teammate, just couldn’t have been better, and when we won it, you knew he was going to go, but he liked it up here and he enjoyed his time,” Boeheim said during the radio show.
“I think the biggest thing you should know with Melo is not that many great players give back to their school, he gave back a lot,” he added. “That’s an elite facility and he’s responsible for that.”
New SU head coach Adrian Autry joined hundreds of current and former NBA players and various celebrities in wishing Anthony well on Monday through social media and other appearances.
“Congrats to a legend,” Autry posted. “Your accomplishments on and off the court speak for themselves, and I can’t wait to see what this next chapter has in store for you. You are the ‘Orange Standard,’ personified, and will always be an inspiration to lovers of the game.”
Gerry McNamara, the SU associate head coach and a fellow freshman starter on the 2003 title team, also joined the outpouring of support on social media.
“Congratulations Carmelo Anthony,” McNamara stated on Twitter. “National champ, All-Time NBA great and a legend in this game. No one deserves their flowers more.”
Anthony ended his retirement announcement with a message to his son, Kiyan, a 16-year-old shooting guard at Long Island Lutheran High School. Kiyan Anthony is a four-star recruiting prospect in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports, and Syracuse is among 11 schools to reportedly make a scholarship offer.
“My legacy, my son, is in you,” Anthony stated. “I will forever continue through you, because the time has come for you to carry this torch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.