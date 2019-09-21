SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team Saturday resembled the high-powered unit with immense promise that many expected to see entering the season and delivered a crucial bounce-back victory following consecutive blowout losses.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tommy DeVito accounted for 372 yards of offense and five touchdowns, and SU’s undermanned defense provided key turnovers and pivotal stops down the stretch to help the Orange beat the Western Michigan Broncos, 52-33, in front of a crowd of 40,700 fans at the Carrier Dome.
The nonconference victory came after the Orange (2-2 overall) suffered back-to-back losses, including a 41-6 setback to top-ranked Clemson last Saturday in front of a capacity crowd of 50,248 for its home opener in the Dome. SU will host FCS Holy Cross at noon next Saturday in the same location before entering its bye week.
“Football is all about adversity and how you respond to it, so to be able to have those two losses and then be able to come back this weekend and produce and hold our own in the Dome, it means a lot,” DeVito said. “It shows how much character we have in the room and how everybody is unselfish and not trying to be about themselves but being about the team getting the victory at the end of the day.”
DeVito found tight end Aaron Hackett in the back corner of the end zone from nine yards out for his final TD pass of the afternoon, extending SU’s lead to 45-33 after the extra point with eight minutes left to halt a comeback bid by the Broncos (2-2) of the Mid-American Conference.
DeVito completed 27 of 35 passes for 287 yards while adding 85 net rushing yards on nine attempts. He threw two touchdown passes to Trishton Jackson in the third quarter — a 59-yard deep ball down the sideline and a screen pass that Jackson took 46 yards to give SU a 38-19 edge midway through the period.
DeVito also found Hackett from 10 yards out in the first quarter and followed with a 36-yard TD run of his own to put SU up 21-0 early in the first half.
The SU offense was without starting center Sam Heckel for the third straight game and again shuffled the line to shift regular left tackle Airon Servais to center, but still managed to eclipse its total season scoring output from the last three games combined.
Moe Neal added 123 rushing yards on 26 attempts, including touchdown runs of 23 and 16 yards to bookend the scoring, and SU finished with a season-high of 258 after the team gained just 85 net yards on the ground in its previous two games combined.
“I thought that they were extremely focused and maybe even a little embarrassed about some of the things that had happened recently,” SU coach Dino Babers said of his offense. “I can’t tell you how unselfish those guys were. ... I really think they had some moments in the game where they had to decide, and they thought about the orange on the front of their shirt instead of the name on the back and I’m very proud of them for that.”
The SU defense also delivered when needed despite the absence of star safety Andre Cisco and starting cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, who were each ruled out with lower-body injuries. The Orange forced a turnover on downs twice in the fourth quarter, including a stop on 4th-and-short around midfield to help SU maintain a 38-33 edge with 10 minutes left, leading to DeVito’s game-preserving TD pass to Hackett on the next possession.
SU also capitalized on a muffed punt and an additional fumble on back-to-back Western Michigan possessions in the first half to set up consecutive scoring drives by SU, building to the early 21-0 advantage.
Alton Robinson finished with 1.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss overall, forced a fumble on a strip-sack and was credited with five quarterback hurries and registered the fifth-multi sack outing of his career.
“(The big plays on offense) is definitely a momentum change but after that the defense still has to come on the field and do their jobs and I think they did after we made those plays,” said Jackson, who caught six passes for 141 yards overall. “That’s what the game’s about, it’s a team game and I’m glad I could be a part of it.”
Babers seemed optimistic regarding the statuses of Cisco and Melifonwu moving forward, along with sixth-year senior defensive back Antwan Cordy, who broke up a pair of passes while starting in Cisco’s place but left late with an unspecified injury.
Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink completed 23 of 46 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns, and LeVante Bellamy tallied 165 rushing yards on 15 carries, including touchdown runs of 47 and 43 yards. The Broncos, coached by former SU offensive assistant Tim Lester, fell to 2-2 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.