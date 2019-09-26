SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will hold its Orange vs. White scrimmage at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Carrier Dome.
The school announced the annual split-squad scrimmage between SU players along with other upcoming fan interactive events on Thursday, all of which are free to attend.
The scrimmage will be followed by the “Orange vs. White Challenge,” featuring a skills challenge and 3-point shooting competition contested between current players and select fans. Contestants will be chosen at random and fans can enter by checking into the Orange Rewards App.
SU will also hold a signing event from 2:30-4 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the canyon area at Destiny USA. Fans that attend will receive a limited edition poster that can be used for autographs at the event and are asked not to bring additional items to sign. Due to time constraints, attendance does not guarantee an autograph.
The Orange finished 20-14 overall last year and will enter Jim Boeheim’s 44th season as head coach with one returning regular starter, redshirt junior forward Elijah Hughes.
SU will open the regular season by hosting defending national champion Virginia at 9 p.m. on Nov. 6 in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup to be televised on the ACC Network.
