Two Syracuse University football sophomores, safety Andre Cisco and kicker Andre Szmyt, were named to the Associated Press Preseason All-American First Team on Tuesday.
Cisco tied for the national lead with seven interceptions as a true freshman last year while helping the Orange finish 10-3 overall for its highest win total since 2001. He had previously been named to the All-ACC Preseason First Team and was listed on five separate preseason award watch lists: The Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy for best defensive player in the nation, along with the Lott Impact and Jim Thorpe Awards for the top defensive back.
Szmyt led the nation in field goals made and attempted (30-34), and points per game (11.6) as a redshirt freshman in 2018. He finished with the freshman record for most field goals in a season and posted the third highest point total by a kicker in FBS history (151) en route to unanimous All-American honors and the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker.
Szmyt was named to the Groza Award Watch List last month and is aiming to become the second repeat winner of the prestigious honor, joining former Florida State kicker Sebastian Janikowski (1998-1999).
SU is scheduled to open the season at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31 with a nonconference game at Liberty.
Clemson sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a Heisman Trophy favorite entering the 2019 season, headlines The Associated Press preseason All-America team.
Joining him on the first team are two teammates: running back Travis Etienne and linebacker Isaiah Simmons.
On Monday, Clemson was installed as No. 1 in the AP preseason poll for the first time in school history.
Joining Clemson with three preseason All-Americans was Alabama, with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, a 2018 All-American, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses.
Lawrence led Clemson to the College Football Playoff championship in January. His opposing quarterback in the game, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, was named a second-team preseason All-American.
In all, eight players from SEC teams were first-team selections, followed by the Big Ten with seven.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
Running back: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin; Travis Etienne, Clemson
Tackles: Andrew Thomas, Georgia; Walker Little, Stanford
Guards: Shane Lemieux, Oregon; Ben Bredeson, Michigan
Center: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
Tight end: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
Wide receivers: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama; Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
All-purpose player: Rondale Moore, Purdue
Kicker: Andre Szmyt, Syracuse
DEFENSE
Ends: Chase Young, Ohio State; A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
Tackles: Derrick Brown, Auburn; Raekwon Davis, Alabama
Linebackers: Dylan Moses, Alabama; Isaiah Simmons, Clemson; Joe Bachie, Michigan State
Cornerbacks: Bryce Hall, Virginia; Paulson Adebo, Stanford
Safeties: Grant Delpit, LSU; Andre Cisco, Syracuse
Punter: Braden Mann, Texas A&M
