Kendall Coleman has redefined the term ‘sack artist,’ during his Syracuse University football career.
The senior defensive end has excelled as a rare four-year starting pass rusher for the Orange (2-2 overall, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) and is driven by his deep appreciation for the arts.
During the brief windows when Coleman isn’t on the practice field or weight room, in class, or studying film to gain an edge against opposing offenses, he finds balance by writing poetry or analyzing and appreciating film and music.
“It helps me to understand that I’m not just out here to play football, not just an athlete at the end of day, there are so many other aspects and angles to me,” Coleman said during a recent phone interview. “(Writing) allows me to sort of give that perspective to other people and show them who I am.”
Coleman will make his 36th career start when SU hosts Holy Cross (1-2) of the FCS at noon Saturday in the Carrier Dome for a nonconference game to be televised on the ACC Network.
The 6-foot-3 and 253-pound Indianapolis native has recorded 2.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss through his first four games, and leads all SU down linemen with 16 tackles. Coleman has recorded 105 career tackles, including 19 for loss and 13.5 career sacks, and his rate of 0.75 sacks per game since the start of 2018 ranks fifth in the nation.
Long before delivering masterful performances for the Orange — like establishing the program’s bowl record with three sacks during the 2018 Camping World Bowl victory over West Virginia to cap off SU’s first 10-win campaign in 17 seasons — Coleman developed a passion for writing and reading poetry, which was recently profiled on the SU athletics site.
Coleman said that he often jots down lines on his phone when inspiration strikes at seemingly routine moments during his busy, daily schedule as a student-athlete at a power-five program.
“You can see beauty in anything, so just walking through campus or driving down the street in Syracuse and seeing a sunset over the city, anything like that can be a moment of appreciation or inspiration that can spark you,” Coleman said.
“I enjoy writing about life, the cycles of life and the natural beauty of the world that we live in, whether that be interactions between people, nature, the interactions between animals, any of that stuff,” he added. “The simple yet beautiful moments that we take for granted.”
Coleman frequently listens to music and said that he often finds inspiration from the words of other artists. When Coleman finds time to himself, his favorite hobby is to watch TV and movies, and he often rewatches films to analyze various aspects.
Coleman spent much of his trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Media Days this past July discussing movies with SU coach Dino Babers, who is also a noted cinema buff and has a film reference at the ready to explain any situation on the football field.
Coleman said that his conversation with Babers carried on to the point that redshirt sophomore Tommy DeVito, the other SU player representative chosen to attend, was left speechless by his head coach and star defensive player’s cinematic obsession.
“I’ve constantly got the TV on, rewatching something I’ve seen 100 times or something brand new that everybody talked about and said it’s garbage or said it’s great,” Coleman said. “I’m a big fan of all cinematic pieces. I look for simple stuff that people take for granted, like when you watch a movie, there’s not a single part of anything that’s not meant to be where it is.”
Coleman majors in human development and family science, and plans to pursue an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine after the final page is written on his SU career.
Coleman began his tenure in 2016 as the first true freshman to start the season opener at defensive end in the past 20 years that SU has utilized a primarily 4-3 defensive front.
He and teammate Alton Robinson each finished with 10 sacks last year to tie Jay Bromley (2013) for the 10th-best single-season total in SU history. Coleman and Robinson, whose average of 0.78 sacks per game since the start of 2018 ranks fourth in the FBS, were the top sack-producing duo in the ACC last season.
JACKSON RECOGNIZED
SU junior transfer Trishton Jackson was named Atlantic Coast Conference Receiver of the Week for his performance in SU’s 52-33 victory over Western Michigan last Saturday.
Jackson caught six passes for 141 yards, including touchdowns of 59 and 46 yards. The former Michigan State wide receiver topped 100 receiving yards for the second time in three weeks and ranks fourth in the ACC in yards per game (83.8). His four TD receptions is also tied for the fourth-most in the conference.
Jackson has hauled in five catches of 30-plus yards this season to lead the ACC and tie for third nationally. Three of Jackson’s four touchdowns have been of that variety this season, registering TD catches of 59, 52, 46, and 9 yards.
STREAKS, MILESTONES
The SU defense has picked off a pass in 17 straight games entering Saturday, which is the longest active streak in the FBS. The unit has forced a turnover in 18 straight games for the third-longest active streak in the nation, trailing Houston (21) and Mississippi State (20).
The Orange is tied with Colorado, Mississippi State, and USF for the FBS lead with 11 takeaways thus far, after tying for the national lead with Ohio State (31) last season.
SU senior running back Moe Neal needs just five rushing yards to reach 2,000 for his career and become the 23rd player in program history to hit that milestone.
COACH TO CURE MD
SU coach Dino Babers and his staff will wear “Coach to Cure MD,” logo sleeve patches during Saturday’s game to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. They will join other American Football Coaches Association members in the campaign that has raised more than $2.1 million in research in its first 12 years.
