Jim Boeheim said he “probably” will return to coach Syracuse for a 48th season in 2022-23.
Boeheim, 78, discussed his plans with ESPN after Saturday night’s 77-68 win against Boston College.
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 7:58 pm
“I have no other plans. Listen, this has been the question of the day for 15 years. This isn’t a new question. It’s just the calendar going, ‘Well, he’s 78.’ It’s just the calendar. If it wasn’t the calendar, if I was 65, no one would be saying anything. And I’m not going to retire just because it’s the calendar.
“Anything can happen. Anything, literally. We’ll just see what happens. I don’t say anything because I don’t know.”
The Orange (14-10, 7-6 ACC) will have to finish strong to avoid missing the NCAA tournament for a second straight season. Saturday’s win against the Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak.
Since becoming the coach at his alma mater in 1976-77, Boeheim has compiled an official record of 1,012-437 with 35 NCAA tournament appearances, including the 2003 national championship.
Boeheim told ESPN he still has the support of the Syracuse athletic department, school officials and the fans.
“Ninety-five percent of Syracuse people want me to coach,” he said. “Why wouldn’t they? As bad as we’ve been the last two years, we were fun to watch last year and we’re still fun to watch and we’re still competing. We just played three of the top teams in the country to a standstill. If you’re getting beat by 20 by those teams, then you say, ‘OK, we’ll see.’”
Boeheim, who said the original plan was to retire after the 2017-18 season, said he will know when it’s the right time to step aside.
“I know it’s my choice,” he said. “I can do whatever I want. I just don’t know for sure.”
Boeheim was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.
FieldLevelMedia
