Syracuse logo

Jesse Edwards scored a career-high 27 points and added seven rebounds as Syracuse beat host Boston College 77-68 in Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference action at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Joseph Girard III added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Freshman Judah Mintz had 15 points and five assists for Syracuse (14-10, 7-6 ACC), which snapped a three-game skid with its 10th straight win over BC.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.