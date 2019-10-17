SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team expects no reprieve for its struggling pass protection unit against the Orange’s most-frequently played opponent tonight.
Syracuse (3-3 overall, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) will host Pittsburgh (4-2, 1-1) in the 75th all-time matchup of ACC foes and former Big East rivals at 7 tonight in the Carrier Dome, to be televised on ESPN.
The Panthers will return from their bye after winning three straight games by a combined seven points, and are favored by 3 1/2 points over the Orange, which is coming off a humbling 16-10 setback last Thursday at North Carolina State.
Pittsburgh enters as one of the most imposing pass rush units in the nation, ranking second among all FBS teams with 4.5 sacks per game while boasting five players with 3.5 quarterback takedowns or more through their first six games.
“They blitz, and blitz, and blitz, and they’re crazy about it,” said fourth-year SU coach Dino Babers, who spent the 2003 season as Pitt’s running backs coach. “They’re fun to watch, it’s how the game should be played. They’re very reckless even though they’re controlled about it. There’s going to be some contact and there’s going to be some smacking going around, there’s no doubt about it.”
The task will be daunting for an SU offense that has faced extreme difficulty trying to protect redshirt sophomore quarterback Tommy DeVito. SU has surrendered 26 sacks — the fourth-highest total in the country — and ranks No. 125 of 130 FBS teams in sack rate (12.1 percent) by Football Outsiders.
SU has allowed eight sacks in each of its two ACC games, which led to a loss of 55 yards in last week’s loss to the Wolfpack.
The Panthers have tallied six or more sacks in three games this season and are 10-0 when generating at least five sacks during Pat Narduzzi’s five seasons as head coach.
“They bring a lot of pressure,” SU quarterback Tommy DeVito said. “As you see, all the teams we’ve played before have brought a lot of pressure, and that’s what any team down the road is going to look at and see that what teams have done and been good at is bringing a lot of pressure. So, they’re going to bring a lot, and we’re going to be able to handle it as long as we make sure we do our assignments, play our game and not theirs.”
SU has played the last five games without starting center Sam Heckel due to an upper-body injury, which caused reshuffling of the unit. Babers stated on Monday that he didn’t expect the health status of Heckel or injured defensive starters Andre Cisco (safety) and Ifeatu Melifonwu (cornerback) to change this week while declining to provide a firm update for any specific player.
DeVito said that he believes the offensive line can improve as currently constructed, and the ability to control crowd noise on their home field should provide a boost for a unit that allowed eight sacks and committed frequent procedural mishaps among their 12 penalties last week at N.C. State.
“You don’t need to change anything,” DeVito said. “I think it’s making sure everyone is dialed in and focused and relaying the call across the whole offensive front, not just the couple people, some people might not get it. So it’s really just the communication aspect and making sure everyone is focused in on their job and be able to get those calls.”
Pittsburgh also possesses the most productive pass-catching duo in the nation — senior Maurice Ffrench (50) and junior Taysir Mack (41) have combined for an FBS-best 91 catches — and a stout run defense that has yielded 97 yards per game on the ground.
The Panthers have won four of the past five games against the Orange in the annual series that has been played each season since 1955, including a 44-37 overtime victory at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh last year. Five of the past seven games between SU and Pitt have been decided by single digits.
“They’re probably the most physical team that we’ll face all season,” SU senior defensive end Kendall Coleman said. “They’re an aggressive group and are going to come with it, everything they have, we’re going to see it. We’re going to get their best and we got to show up ready to go against them.”
