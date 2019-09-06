SYRACUSE — For the second straight week, the nationally ranked No. 21/22 Syracuse University football team will face a proven offensive mind in his first year as head coach at a fresh program when it plays a nonconference game at Maryland today.
But the Terrapins of the Big Ten Conference — now led by first-year head coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator, Michael Locksley — appear poised to present a much more daunting challenge than was offered in SU’s season-opening 24-0 victory over Liberty last Saturday.
The 2018 Broyles Award winner, which is an honor presented annually to the top assistant coach in the FBS, will guide a group of standout additions via transfer and an overall supremely confident unit coming off a 79-0 thrashing of Howard in Locksley’s debut last Saturday.
Today’s kickoff is slated for noon at Capital One Field in Maryland Stadium at College Park, and is scheduled to be televised on ESPN. The matchup will feature two of the five FBS defenses that posted a shutout in their respective season openers, and Maryland will enter as a 1.5-point favorite after the initial odds had pegged SU to win by four points.
“Our eyes are wide open and based off of how they played and how we played, I can see where people would have them favored and they’re probably very excited to play us based off of what they’ve seen,” SU fourth-year coach Dino Babers said during his weekly press conference.
“It’s portal transfer over there,” Babers added. “They’ve reloaded with a lot of fantastic players on a team that already had a lot of players that were good enough to almost beat Ohio State last year, so we’ve got our hands full and we’re playing them at their place.”
Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson, a first-year starter who transferred from Virginia Tech, threw for 245 yards and four touchdowns in his debut last Saturday, while completing passes to 10 different receivers.
He is one of four transfer players in the starting lineup and showed strong command of the system under Locksley, who served as offensive coordinator at Alabama for each of the last three seasons, reaching three straight national title games and claiming the 2018 crown. Locksley previously served as offensive coordinator at Maryland from 20012-15.
SU junior Chris Elmore, a starter at tight end and fullback, compared the preparation to studying various film of Liberty players and the schemes under coach Hugh Freeze at his previous coaching stops before the season opener.
“With them having a whole new coaching staff, it’s hard to study film on them from previous years where other coaches and guys are from, so it’s just trying to piece together, learn as much as we can in the little time that we have and get that scheme that works best for us,” Elmore said. “It’s like, hey this is what we think they might come out in and then we have to adjust on the fly, but I feel like our coaches are really good at seeing that and breaking it down and then getting us into the right situation.”
Both defenses are coming off impressive shutout performances to start the season. Each team finished with eight sacks in their respective outings, tying for the second most nationally behind Florida’s 10.
The Orange defense also forced four turnovers to record at least one for the 15th straight game, tied for the fourth-longest stretch in the nation. Maryland also extended its forced turnover streak to 13 games to maintain its standing as fifth on the list.
“They’re a very talented defense,” SU running back Moe Neal said. “Looking at them on film, they have a lot of guys that can play real well, fly around, they’re a good solid bunch and I’m sure they’re going to come out fired up and ready to play.”
Neal tallied 89 yards rushing and 54 receiving to lead SU in each category last Saturday, helping the Orange overcome a struggling passing offense that lacked timing, which Babers attributed to training camp injuries on offense.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tommy DeVito completed 17 of 35 passes for 176 yards and two interceptions in his first career start. Babers and the offensive veterans believe that the pass game will show drastic improvements, and hope it comes quickly to match a Maryland unit that posted 79 points last week to finish one shy of the program mark set in 1927.
“We’re nowhere near we want to be, had a few flaws in game one but we’re looking to pick it up in game two and into the rest of the season, just becoming the offense that we know we can be,” Elmore said.
SU is hoping to improve to 2-0 entering its sold-out home opener against defending national champion and Atlantic Coast Conference foe, Clemson, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. next Saturday at the Carrier Dome to be nationally televised on ABC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.