Buddy Boeheim tied a season high with 23 points and Syracuse surged ahead late in the first half, withstood a late charge and recorded a 92-84 victory over Arizona State on Thursday night in the consolation bracket of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Islands, Bahamas.
Junior Jesse Edwards scored a career-best 21 points for the Orange (3-2), which snapped a two-game losing streak.
Syracuse will face No. 19 Auburn on Friday in the fifth-place game. Arizona State (2-4) will oppose Loyola Chicago in the seventh-place game.
Buddy Boeheim shot 7 of 17 from the floor, made 8 of 11 free throws and added six rebounds and five assists.
Edwards converted four dunks, made 9 of 11 shots and grabbed eight rebounds for Syracuse, which shot 54.1 percent on field-goal attempts.
Cole Swider added 19 points and 11 rebounds while Joseph Girard III contributed 16 points and five assists for Syracuse, which played each of its five starters 35 minutes or more. Jimmy Boeheim chipped in 11 and eight boards, helping Syracuse produce a 42-32 rebounding edge.
Marreon Jackson led Arizona State with 17 points and DJ Horne added 14. Luther Muhammad added 12 for the Sun Devils, who shot 44.9 percent from the floor and made 15 of 39 3-point tries (38.5 percent). Kimani Lawrence posted 11 points and 13 rebounds, Jalen Graham also scored 11 points and Jay Heath had 10 points.
Syracuse dominated the final seven minutes of the first half, going on an 18-2 run. Two dunks by Edwards and a pair of 3-pointers by Swider highlighted an 11-0 run to push the lead to 41-28 with about 3 1/2 minutes left. Syracuse held a 48-30 edge by halftime after Girard capped a 7-0 run by converting a three-point play with 47 seconds left.
Syracuse held a 65-47 lead with about 14 minutes left, but Arizona State got within 91-84 when Lawrence split a pair at the line with 1:09 remaining. Following a turnover by Buddy Boeheim, Lawrence missed an open 3-point attempt with 61 seconds, but Edwards missed two free throws with 40 seconds remaining.
Buddy Boeheim added a clinching free throw with 18 seconds remaining.
VCU 67, SYRACUSE 55
Virginia Commonwealth used 15 points from Levi Stockard III and suffocating pressure defense to run past Syracuse in the second half of a 67-55 victory in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis Wednesday night in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
VCU (3-2) also got 12 points from Marcus Tsohonis and 11 from KeShawn Curry. The Rams rattled Syracuse with their depth and aggression, forcing 16 turnovers and limiting the Orange to 29 percent shooting from the floor.
After an ugly first half when the Rams committed 10 turnovers and shot 26% from the floor, they had just four miscues and shot 57% in the second half. VCU outscored Syracuse 44-28 in the second half.
Syracuse was paced by Buddy Boeheim, who collected 20 points and six rebounds, while brother Jimmy Boeheim contributed 17 points and 12 boards.
Syracuse led by as many as six points late in the first half, but VCU grabbed the lead early in the second half and held it the rest of the way. Tsohonis hit two 3-pointers to help VCU gain the lead for good, then Jayden Nunn drained a pair midway through the session to keep the Rams in charge.
In addition to scoring 11 of his 15 points after intermission, Stockard displayed slick interior passing as well, as he fed Hason Ward for a pair of uplifting slam-dunks in the second half.
VCU struggled at the start, failing to score from the floor in the first 4:54. But Curry, who broke the ice with a 3-point play, later tallied half of the points in a 10-0 run as the Rams assumed a 17-12 lead.
But Syracuse answered immediately as Buddy Boeheim hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Orange the advantage. During an 8-0 run late in the half, Joe Girard, the nation's leader in 3-point accuracy entering the game at 81%, rattled in a 3 as the Orange stretched their lead to 27-21.
