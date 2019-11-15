SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team will return from its bye today with hopes of salvaging what’s left of a potentially lost season.
Syracuse (3-6 overall, 0-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) will play at Duke (4-5, 2-3) in a conference matchup slated for 4 p.m. at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., to be televised on the ACC Network.
The Orange enters looking to end a four-game losing skid while seeking its first victory against an opponent from a power-five conference this season, but still remains in contention for a bowl game berth if it can win each of its final three games.
The Blue Devils, who have lost three straight games and four of their past five, opened the week as a 10-point favorite for the ACC crossover clash.
“We just need to keep our head up and understand that we have three games left, if we get three wins, a bowl game is right there,” said SU sophomore safety Andre Cisco, whose nine career interceptions ranks fourth among active FBS players. “Everybody has that in mind and everybody understands that this year is not over yet and there is no reason to look to the offseason or next year.”
Today’s game will mark the debut of Steve Stanard as defensive coordinator following the Nov. 3 firing of Brian Ward, who had guided the defense during each of Dino Babers’ four seasons as head coach.
The dismissal came a day after SU’s most recent loss, a 58-27 thumping to longtime rival Boston College in which it surrendered a school-record 496 rushing yards on Nov. 2 in the Carrier Dome. SU players have expressed determination to regroup and overcome the team’s recent frustrations.
“I’ll just try to be a leader with all the changes and stuff, just keeping the team together and making sure everyone is locked in,” SU senior linebacker Andrew Armstrong said. “My career is dwindling, I definitely want to win these last three games and have a shot at a bowl game. I don’t want to go home (before) December.”
SU entered the season ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll — the first preseason national ranking for the program since 2001 — but enters today ranked 90th in the FBS in total offense and 114 in total defense.
The Orange leaders remain focused on overcoming the underwhelming campaign to date by reaching consecutive bowl games for the first time since 2012-13, and securing the third set of back-to-back bowl game appearances over the past 20 years.
“I think if anything, everyone has gotten closer,” redshirt sophomore quarterback Tommy DeVito said. “I think understanding that the last few games coming up, we want to really put it all on the line for the seniors because some of those guys, it could be their last time playing football or being part of a team, so for the younger guys, it’s about putting it all on the line for them. … Just to play for each other, play for the coaches, play for our families and play for the fans, really put everything that we have left on the line for this game.”
Despite its standing as a double-digit favorite, the Blue Devils have also struggled in recent weeks. Duke’s offense has failed to top 17 points in each of its past three losses, and enters today’s matchup ranked No. 108 in total offense under the guidance of David Cutcliffe, a noted mentor to Peyton and Eli Manning in the midst of his 13th season as head coach of the Blue Devils.
“We still got a heartbeat, it’s not over, but we got to start doing something,” said Babers, entering his 100th career game as a collegiate head coach. “We’ve had positive practices but the only thing that matters is what happens in the game. I think (the team has) handled things positively in this room and on the practice field, now let’s go see if we can get some positive results out of it.”
SU is 0-3 all-time against Duke and will play its second football game at Durham today and its first since 1939.
The Orange will play at Louisville (5-4, 3-3) at 4 p.m. next Saturday and conclude its regular season by hosting Wake Forest (7-2, 3-2) at a time to be determined Nov. 30 in the Carrier Dome.
