Adam Szlamczynski led the Roos with a 74 on Thursday. SUNY Canton photo by Bryan O'Connor

NEW HARTFORD – SUNY Canton senior captain Adam Szlamczynski fired a round 3-over par 74 to earn medalist honors at the Utica Invitational on Thursday at Yahnundasis Golf Club. The Roos also won the team title with 330 strokes.

Szlamczynski, a former Clifton-Fine standout, went out in 2-over par 38 and came home in 1 over-par 36 as he was seven strokes ahead of teammate Anthony Marion who finished with a round of 81 (40-41) for second place.

