NEW HARTFORD – SUNY Canton senior captain Adam Szlamczynski fired a round 3-over par 74 to earn medalist honors at the Utica Invitational on Thursday at Yahnundasis Golf Club. The Roos also won the team title with 330 strokes.
Szlamczynski, a former Clifton-Fine standout, went out in 2-over par 38 and came home in 1 over-par 36 as he was seven strokes ahead of teammate Anthony Marion who finished with a round of 81 (40-41) for second place.
Freshman Brody Fuhrey posted a score of 85 (42-43) to tie for third place with Utica’s Adam Woodmansee. Classmate Jayden Romig tied for eighth with a 90 (46-44), while Madrid-Waddington product John McCall was 13th out of the 20 golfer field with a round of 92 (42-50).
The Roos bested the four-team field by 21 strokes as Utica’s “Blue” team was second (351), while Utica “Orange” finished third (368). SUNY Poly rounded out the field shooting 376.
