SPORTS-FBC-TCU-MICHIGAN-2-FT

TCU running back Kendre Miller runs the ball against Michigan during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS

 Amanda McCoy

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The little school that could is now one victory away from the top of the college football world.

Underdog TCU stunned Michigan and pretty much everybody outside of the Fort Worth city limits, upending Big Ten champion Michigan 51-45 in the College Football Playoffs at the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs (13-1) advance to the national championship game in Los Angeles on Jan. 9 against the winner of Georgia (13-0) and Ohio State (11-1).

