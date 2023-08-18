LAKE PLACID — The U.S. Collegiate Women’s Select team won its second straight game over Canada on Thursday, winning Game 2 of the three-game series, 4-3, as part of USA Hockey’s National Festival at the Olympic Center.

The U.S. Under-22 team took a 2-0 lead in the series with the final game slated for today at the same place. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

