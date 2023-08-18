LAKE PLACID — The U.S. Collegiate Women’s Select team won its second straight game over Canada on Thursday, winning Game 2 of the three-game series, 4-3, as part of USA Hockey’s National Festival at the Olympic Center.
The U.S. Under-22 team took a 2-0 lead in the series with the final game slated for today at the same place. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
The U.S. Under-18 Women’s Select team dropped their second straight game to Canada on Thursday, 6-1. The Under-18 teams face off again at 3 p.m. today at the Olympic Center.
“I’m so proud of how this team fought today. Canada came out strong and played really tough, but we were able to continue to adjust,” said Chelsea Walkland, head coach of the U.S. Women’s Collegiate Select Team. “Our special teams was really firing on all cylinders today as well. All the credit to the players and our assistant coaches, Holley Tyng and Lindsay Berman for their work.”
Grace Dwyer delivered the go-ahead goal for the U.S. Collegiate team with just over nine minutes left in the third period with her team on the power play. Dwyer gathered in a pass at the blue line and sent a shot from the middle through traffic and into the goal.
The U.S., which outshot Canada 32-26, rallied from a 3-2 deficit as Kristen Simms scored on another power play with 3:10 left in the second period.
Canada had taken the one-goal lead with back-to-back goals from Sarah Wozniewicz and Abby Newhook.
Casey O’Brien scored the U.S.’s first goal with 13:11 left in the first period on an assist from Simms. Canada tied the game on a shot by Maya Labad.
In the Under-18 game, Canada pulled away from a 1-1 tie with five unanswered goals. Emma Venusio scored two goals for Canada. Merry Derrenbacher supplied the U.S. goal on a pass from Quinn Taylor.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
The women’s national Under-18 and Collegiate hockey teams from the United States and Canada split their first meeting in the three-game series Wednesday at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid.
Canada picked up the first victory in the under-18 contest, defeating the United States 4-0 at the 1932 Jack Shea Arena. In the collegiate series matchup, the U.S. prevailed 4-1 at the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena.
In the collegiate game, after giving up the first goal of the game, the U.S. Under-22 team responded in a big way by scoring four straight goals en route to a 4-1 victory.
“Hockey is a game of momentum,” Walkland said. “It was awesome for our group to answer the bell right away and you’re right back in it.”
Canada’s Jocelyn Amos opened the scoring 10 minutes into the first period when she lifted a shot blocker side from the slot.
Less than 30 seconds later, Team USA’s Simms responded after stealing the puck in the high slot before sending it past Canadian goaltender Eve Gascon to tie the game at 1-1.
Team USA’s Joy Dunne scored from right inside the right circle to give her team its first lead of the game with a few minutes left in the first period. Simms and O’Brien picked up assists on the play.
Dunne extended Team USA’s lead to 3-1 on the power play early in the second on assists from Olivia Mobley and Ally Simpson.
Over the course of the first two periods, Team USA dominated by outshooting Team Canada 24-10. In the third period, the two teams were a little more even with the Canadians outshooting the Americans 8-7.
The lone goal in the third period was scored by Team USA’s Kiara Zanon, who scored on an empty net after collecting a pass from Kelsey King. Team USA’s Gwyneth Philips made 17 saves in the win. Team Canada’s Gascon recorded 27.
Despite having named the team just a few days prior, Walkland said she’s thrown a lot at her team and was happy with how everyone contributed.
“This is a veteran group just implementing things that we’ve been working on and just trying to manage the puck well and do the right thing,” she said. “Our goal since we came together a couple of days ago is to keep getting better every single day.”
In the Under-18 game, after a scoreless first period, Team Canada broke through with three straight goals in the second period, while Team USA struggled to keep up. The Canadians outshot Team USA 40-13 in the game.
“We’re obviously disappointed in the outcome of the game,” U.S. Under-18 team head coach Liz Keady Norton said in a statement.
Makayla Watson scored Canada’s first goal when she shot past Team USA’s goaltender Layla Hemp. Team Canada’s Maxine Cimoroni converted on the power play to extend Canada’s lead to 2-0.
Halfway through the second period, Team Canada’s Abby Stonehouse netted her team’s third goal of the contest, after collecting a pass from Caitlin Kraemer inside the slot while crashing to the net. Canada recorded its fourth goal late in the third period when Sienna D’Alessandro scored on the power play.
Hemp finished the game with 36 saves while Team Canada’s goaltender Hannah Clark stopped all 13 shots from Team USA.
The Adirondack Daily Enterprise’s Parker O’Brien contributed to this report.
