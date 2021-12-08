SYRACUSE — The Basketball Tournament announced the SRC Arena in Syracuse as a regional host site for next summer’s tournament on Wednesday.
The Syracuse Regional in the $1 million, winner-take-all open pro tourney is scheduled for July 22-25 and will feature the defending champion, Boeheim’s Army, consisting mostly of Syracuse University men’s basketball alumni that will enter for the eighth time.
Tickets are on sale now at TheTournament.com/tickets.
The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation has partnered with TBT to bring the event back to the SRC Arena, where Boeheim’s Army played in front of a sold-out crowd in 2019.
“Our entire community has been energized each summer by Boeheim’s Army and the TBT,” SU men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim stated in a press release. “On behalf of the Boeheim Foundation, we are thrilled to partner with the TBT on the regional in Syracuse.”
