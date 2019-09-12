SYRACUSE — Syracuse University announced Thursday morning that the football team’s home opener against top-ranked Clemson scheduled for Saturday night at the Carrier Dome is officially sold out.
The ninth football sellout in the venue’s history and first since 1998 will consist of a capacity crowd of more than 49,057. Kickoff between the Orange (1-1 overall) and Tigers (2-0) is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the Atlantic Coast Conference matchup will be nationally-televised on ABC.
SU athletic director John Wildhack stated during a press conference earlier this week that the school was anticipating a sellout crowd. SU beat then second-ranked Clemson, 27-24, in its last trip to the Carrier Dome on Oct. 13, 2017, which still stands as the most recent regular-season loss for the defending national champions.
The Orange entered the fourth season under head coach Dino Babers ranked in both major national polls but were dropped from each after suffering a 63-20 loss last Saturday at Maryland.
