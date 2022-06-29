Former South Lewis standout Hannah Ielfield’s summer vacation has become very interesting over the past weeks.
The University of Mississippi sophomore recently appeared at the United States Track and Field championships in Eugene, Ore., but in a noncompetitive capacity. Ielfield was there to help cover the event for the World Athletics website (https://worldathletics.org/) that is the official webpage of the sport’s main governing body. World Athletics was formerly known as the International Amateur Athletic Federation, or IAAF, until rebranding in 2019.
Ielfield is a part of group of athletes that are also content creators, called Trackside, tasked to help World Athletics’ social media presence. It’s just a trio, but Ielfield said that they’ll be adding more content creators to the roster.
She has gained some fame via the social media platform TikTok. Her account (@HannahIelfield) has more than 107,200 followers and that may have put her on World Athletics’ radar.
“They contacted me via email and I saw it was from World Athletics,” Ielfield said. “My dad said that I better answer that and they got a hold of me.”
She became part of the team that covered postrace media sessions and created content videos centering around the event and said she was astonished by the fact that world class athletes are not at their peak at all times.
“It was cool to capture true emotions of pro runners because people don’t really see that at home,” Ielfield said. “Pro runners also have bad days just like we do.”
Ielfield said she enjoyed meeting some of her favorite athletes, like members of the Bowerman Track Club such as Karissa Schweizer, and other runners like Emma Coburn. That was one of the perks of being at the country’s most prestigious track event.
“It’s nice when you get to talk to people you look up to,” Ielfield said.
She’s heading back to Eugene in July to cover the world championships that will run from July 15-24 at the University of Oregon campus. Ielfield is already looking forward to the return trip.
“I’m very excited to go back,” she said. “I just talked to the people I work for and they’re sending me for a couple days.”
Another benefit of Ielfield’s online coverage is that she’s gained some name, image, likeness deals. She is part of a group of five athletes that are endorsing an athletic tracking watch from Garmin called the Forerunner 255S. Ielfield was surprised that she’s getting offers to be an endorser as NIL deals as she doesn’t compete for a major sport like football or basketball.
“Some of my other teammates are getting deals,” Ielfield said. “It’s nice to see us athletes are getting paid to do what we love by posting running videos.”
Ielfield will be going into her sophomore campaign for Division I Ole Miss looking to gain some more experience. She dealt with illness, including tonsil surgery last season, but she’s focused on a strong second year. Her main goal is trying to be in the top five runners for the Rebels’ cross country team.
“I had some ups-and-downs, but I think I did a good job adjusting,” Ielfield said. “I feel the first couple of weeks were pretty rough because you don’t know what to expect, but my teammates were helpful.”
The Glenfield native said she never thought she’d be having such a busy offseason.
“When I started my summer I had no idea what I’d be doing, but I’m working with Garmin and World Athletics.”
