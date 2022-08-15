Clarkson graduate Savannah Harmon, left, a former U.S. Olympian, has made the U.S. national squad for the world championships. Watertown Daily Times

Thirteen current or former area women’s college hockey players, including 12 from Clarkson, will compete for United States or Canadian women’s national teams this month.

Both nations announced national teams, to compete in the upcoming International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) women’s hockey world championship, which will be held in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark, from Aug. 26-Sept. 4.

