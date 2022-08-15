Thirteen current or former area women’s college hockey players, including 12 from Clarkson, will compete for United States or Canadian women’s national teams this month.
Both nations announced national teams, to compete in the upcoming International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) women’s hockey world championship, which will be held in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark, from Aug. 26-Sept. 4.
A series featuring collegiate national teams from the U.S. and Canada will also take place in Calgary, Alberta, starting Wednesday with games also on Thursday and Saturday.
Former Clarkson standout Savannah Harmon, a defenseman, made the U.S. national team. She is joined by four former Golden Knights, who are on Canada’s national team, forward Jamie Lee Rattray and defensemen, Renata Fast, Erin Ambrose and Ella Shelton.
St. Lawrence University will be represented in the collegiate series by forward Julia Gosling, who made Canada’s squad.
There are five current Golden Knights on the Canadian collegiate team, including forwards Gabrielle David, Anne Cherkowski and defensemen Nicole Gosling, Julia’s cousin, Stephanie Markowski and Sara Swiderski.
The U.S. collegiate team includes Clarkson defenseman Haley Winn and forward Dominique Petrie, a transfer from Harvard.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.