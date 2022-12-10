SPORTS-FBC-USC-WILLIAMS-LA

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams became the school’s eighth all-time winner of the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/TNS

 Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams was named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Saturday, providing a measure of consolation for the sophomore signal-caller whose Trojans missed out on the College Football Playoff after losing the Pac-12 title game last week.

Williams was one of four finalists for college football’s most coveted individual honor alongside Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Texas Christian’s Max Duggan and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

