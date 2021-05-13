Women’s basketball
Tiana Mangakahia signed a pro basketball contract Thursday with the Northside Wizards of the NBL1 League in her native Australia.
The former Syracuse University star from Brisbane, Australia, was waived by the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night after signing a free agent contract on April 15, soon after going undrafted.
She is among 22 hopefuls on the Australian National Team aiming to garner a spot on the 12-player roster for the Tokyo Olympics 2021, which will be decided in early July.
The 5-foot-6 point guard finished with seven points on 2-for-4 shooting and 3-for-3 on free throws to go with one assist, one steal, one rebound, and five turnovers in 15 minutes during the Mercury’s lone preseason outing.
Mangakahia finished her SU career with a program-record 736 career assists and 1,341 career points to rank 11th in team history. She was the fastest SU player to surpass 1,000 career points before being diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer and missing the 2019-20 season while recovering. She led NCAA Division I with 7.2 assist per game during her comeback.
