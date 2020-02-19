WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
POTSDAM — Sirena Alvarez stopped 31 of 32 shots to lead the SUNY Canton women’s hockey team to a 3-1 win over SUNY Potsdam in an NEWHL game at Maxcy Hall Wednesday night.
Ashley Gillies scored in the first period and Breanna Bedborough scored in the second for the Kangaroos (8-15-1 overall, 3-13-1 conference). Lily Cullen added an empty-net goal with five second remaining.
Kaylee Merrill scored in the third period for the Bears (10-12-2, 7-9-2).
