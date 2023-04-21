POTSDAM — Haley Winn realized a childhood dream when she made the U.S. women’s hockey national team for the World Championship tournament in Brampton, Ontario.
Not only was the Clarkson University sophomore on the team, she experienced winning the world championship, and a gold medal, when the U.S. defeated Canada 6-3 in the championship game last weekend.
Just a few days after that moment, Winn was back on the Clarkson campus going through the typical student routine of attending classes.
“It’s just so surreal,” Winn said. “It’s been my dream for a while, just getting to experience that with that group of girls at that level and at that stage was just awesome. It was good to get back on campus and see the girls and see (her Clarkson teammates), because I definitely missed everyone. It was good having a very warm welcome and all the girls were very supportive.”
Clarkson’s season ended March 9 so Winn had to get ready to play games again just a few weeks later. A defenseman, she picked up five assists in seven tournament games and just one penalty.
“I didn’t know how much time to take off,” Winn said. “I just continued skating and got to skate more with (former Clarkson co-coach Shannon Desrosiers). I just stayed in hockey shape.”
The world championship wasn’t Winn’s first experience with the national team. She played in three rivalry series games against Canada last fall, but those games did not feature the full U.S. national team.
“Knowing there was a tryout and I actually earned this (roster spot) was crazy,” Winn said. “There were a lot of girls who would have loved to be in my spot. I tried not to take a moment for granted. Having the rivalry series under the belt kind of helped going up against Canada, knowing I have played at that level before, was very beneficial for me. I’m still in shock I think.”
Winn was the only active Clarkson player in the event, but she was joined by six Clarkson alumni, including U.S. teammate Savannah Harmon, a defenseman who was a captain on Clarkson’s national championship teams in 2017 and 2018. Canada’s team featured former Clarkson Patty Kazmaier Award winner Jamie Lee Rattray, a forward, as well as defensemen Renata Fast, Erin Ambrose and Ella Shelton. The Czech Republic team, which won the bronze medal, included forward Michaela Pejzlova.
“It never gets old playing in that rivalry,” Winn said of the Canada games. “Playing at the highest level was something super special. It’s a rivalry at any level, I got to play it at (Under-18). But obviously the national level is a whole new thing. It was super cool to experience at that level and see how intense it is.”
Winn started her sophomore season at Clarkson watching the six former Golden Knights who played in the 2022 Olympics honored before a game. As a kid growing up in Rochester she followed the program and now has gotten to know Harmon well.
“That was super special, just having a familiar face, too,” Winn said. “She definitely took me under her wing a bit and we got to just kind of bond more, having the same background. I was just learning from the veterans like Hilary Knight, Alex Carpenter and Amanda Kessel. They are amazing players and also amazing people.”
Another bright spot for Winn came when several of her Clarkson teammates showed up for the semifinal game against the Czech Republic with homemade signs and three of them wearing her Clarkson jerseys.
“That was a surprise,” Winn said. “I went on the ice for warmups and saw them. I got choked up a bit with some tears because I wasn’t expecting that. It was really special. Most of them were Canadian anyway, with them being there and supporting me, I can’t thank them enough. It’s a huge community here at Clarkson that is supportive.”
