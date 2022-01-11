POTSDAM — Four former Clarkson University women’s hockey players were named to the Canadian Olympic team Tuesday afternoon.
Defenseman Renata Fast, who graduated in 2016, will represent Canada for the second time. She also played for the team in 2018.
The newcomers to the squad are defenseman Erin Ambrose (2016), Ella Shelton (2020) and 2014 Patty Kazmaier winner, forward Jamie Lee Rattray.
