LAKE PLACID — The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority will host the USA Hockey Women’s National Festival on Aug. 7-13 at the Olympic Center, followed by Under-18 and collegiate games against Team Canada on Aug. 16, 17 and 19.
The Festival is part of the evaluation process for selecting players to represent the United States in Collegiate and U18 international competitions during the 2023-24 season.
The U.S. Women’s National Team will also be in Lake Placid during the Festival, practicing and playing intrasquad scrimmages as they prepare to defend their IIHF World Women’s Championship title. Coached by John Wroblewski and led by Hilary Knight, Megan Keller and Amanda Kessel, Team USA will look to defend the title April 4-14, 2024 in Utica.
The United States Collegiate Select Team used to be called the Under-22 Select Team but has since undergone a name change to include any players with college eligibility. This group will practice and play intrasquad scrimmages during the first week of the Festival in Lake Placid then cut down to one team to face Canada Aug. 16-19.
Clarkson sophomore defender Haley Winn is a member of the Collegiate Select Team roster.
The U.S. and Canada have met 16 times in the Collegiate Series, with Team USA holding a 21-4-4-17-2 (W-OTW-OTL-L-T) record. The U.S. has won the series eight times, including the last three and six of the last seven.
The U18 Team will play games against Sweden during the first week of camp, before reducing its numbers to one team for the Aug. 16-19 games against Canada. Thirty-four players under age 18 were selected to play in Lake Placid based on their performances over the course of the USA Hockey National Player Development Camps, which took place at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in June and July.
The U.S. and Canada have met 14 times in the Under-18 Series and Team USA has compiled a record of 14-3-5-20 (W-OTW-OTL-L).
The USA Hockey Women’s Festival is returning to Lake Placid for the first time since 2019. The Festival was held in Buffalo last year and Blaine, Minn. in 2021. The Olympic Center was the perennial home of the Festival, hosting each year between 2013 and 2019.
Tickets are on sale for the below games which will be played in the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena. The games will also be streamed live on USAHockeyTV.com.
Under-18 Select Team vs. Canada, 3 p.m.
Collegiate Select Team vs. Canada, 6 p.m.
Collegiate Select Team vs. Canada, 3 p.m.
Under-18 Select Team vs. Canada, 6 p.m.
Under-18 Select Team vs. Canada, 3 p.m.
Collegiate Select Team vs. Canada, 6 p.m.
To purchase tickets and for more information, go to the Olympic Center web site.
