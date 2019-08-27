Color run to benefit St. Mary’s Catholic Church

CARTHAGE — For the second year, the Mangan family is hosting a 5K Run for the Fall Colors in conjunction with its annual Kids Fishing Derby.
Registration for both events starts at 8:30 a.m. with fishing from 10:30 a.m. to noon and the run starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Stebbin Creek Farm, 32258 Middle Road East.
The fishing derby, has become an end of summer tradition. Nicole Mangan said they have stocked the pond at their property on Middle Road for about nine years and decided to have a catch-and-release fishing derby for the children.
The Mangans caution to use “good strong line” at least 10 pound test line since the fish are so large.
Because it is a catch-and-release derby the family asks that the barbs on hooks be bent down. Some bait will be provided, but participants are asked to bring their own.
Prizes will be awarded for all children, age 14 and younger, who register to fish.
Last year, the Mangans decided to add the 5K run/walk to their fishing derby after learning St. Mary’s Church in Copenhagen, where they attend Mass, was in need of extra funds.
The Rev. Donald A. Robinson, pastor of the church, said this event is one of the church’s largest fundraisers and that the funds raised will go toward the painting of the Main Street, Route 12, churhc.
In addition, 10% of proceeds from the run will go to the Copenhagen Food Pantry. At the run, there will be a donation box for non perishable food items and hygiene products which will be donated to the food pantry.
Although preregistration has passed, runners may still participate and register on the day of the event, but will not receive a race kit. Color and T-shirts will be available for sale, however. Entry fee $25 per person which includes a barbecue lunch and horse drawn wagon rides. Make checks to Nicole Mangan. For more information visit Stebbins Creek Farm on Facebook. For more information call Nicole Mangan at 315-486-6209.
