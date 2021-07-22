In the last three weeks the quality of the St. Lawrence River Bass Fishery was put in the international spotlight by two of the major professional tours.
Major League Fishing held a five-day tournament out of Massena and for the sixth time the Bassmaster Elite Tour held a tournament out of Waddington which climaxed on Sunday.
On Monday anglers from various parts of the East began competing in the St. Lawrence River Carp Marathon which concludes on Saturday. Two angler teams are fishing continuously from 31 begs ranging from Ogdensburg to Coles Creek State Park.
Mark Wood of South Carolina landed his team’s first carp on Monday while fishing in Ogdensburg near the original ACCO International plant. Wood is one of many anglers who came to the marathon after fishing a tournament in Baldwinsville near Syracuse.
The anglers are extremely skilled and extremely friendly and happy to show visitors to the pegs (fishing sites) their sophisticated equipment and science of devising baits designed to catch the giant carp which roam the St. Lawrence River and its feeder creeks and brooks.
Several pegs are in Ogdensburg, in the Town of Lisbon and Waddington on the St. Lawrence River, Brandy Brook and Sucker Brook.
Colin Peters, Shawn Rafter and Tim Lago head the tournament’s committee and the tournament is making a sizeable donation to the St. Lawrence International Junior Carp Tournament which will utilize many of the same pegs for their 2021 tourney on July 29-31.
Anyone wishing to follow the progress of the tournament can check the website-scorebard at https:slcarmarathon.seebly.comscoreboard.html.
