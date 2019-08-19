The 100th NFL season will kick off in less than three weeks and the fantasy football draft period is in full swing.
The NNY 360 Fantasy Fix is back for the upcoming centennial campaign and here to help you win your season-long leagues with draft advice over the next few weeks, analysis throughout the season, and a revamped 360 Fantasy Challenge for readers to compete against each other while trying to top my weekly optimal lineup.
We’ll kick things off with an updated draft cheat sheet consisting of positional rankings following the second week of NFL Preseason games.
1. Saquon Barkley (N.Y. Giants); 2. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina); 3. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans); 4. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas); 5. David Johnson (Arizona); 6. Nick Chubb (Cleveland); 7. Le’Veon Bell (N.Y. Jets); 8. James Conner (Pittsburgh); 9. Todd Gurley (L.A. Rams); 10. Joe Mixon (Cincinnati).
11. Dalvin Cook (Minnesota); 12. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta); 13. Derrick Henry (Tennessee); 14. Damien Williams (Kansas City); 15. Marlon Mack (Indianapolis); 16. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville); 17. Kerryon Johnson (Detroit); 18. Aaron Jones (Green Bay); 19. Melvin Gordon (L.A. Chargers); 20. Josh Jacobs (Oakland).
21. Chris Carson (Seattle); 22. Mark Ingram (Baltimore); 23. David Montgomery (Chicago); 24. Sony Michel (New England); 25. James White (New England); 26. Phillip Lindsay (Denver); 27. Tevin Coleman (San Francisco); 28. Lamar Miller (Houston); 29. Kenyan Drake (Miami); 30. Miles Sanders (Philadelphia).
31. Tarik Cohen (Chicago); 32. Darrell Henderson (L.A. Rams); 33. Jordan Howard (Philadelphia); 34. Austin Ekeler (L.A. Chargers); 35. Derrius Guice (Washington); 36. Peyton Barber (Tampa Bay); 37. Devin Singletary (Buffalo); 38. Matt Breida (San Francisco); 39. Royce Freeman (Denver); 40. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo).
41. Rashaad Penny (Seattle); 42. Latavius Murray (New Orleans); 43. Ronald Jones (Tampa Bay); 44. Adrian Peterson (Washington); 45. Tony Pollard (Dallas); 46. Jaylen Samuels (Pittsburgh); 47. Justin Jackson (L.A. Chargers); 48. Kalen Ballage (Miami); 49. Duke Johnson (Houston); 50. Jamaal Williams (Green Bay).
1. De’Andre Hopkins (Houston); 2. Davante Adams (Green Bay); 3. Odell Beckham Jr. (Cleveland); 4. Julio Jones (Atlanta); 5. Michael Thomas (New Orleans); 6. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City); 7. JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh); 8. Keenan Allen (L.A. Chargers); 9. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay); 10. Antonio Brown (Oakland).
11. T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis); 12. Amari Cooper (Dallas); 13. Stefon Diggs (Minnesota); 14. Brandin Cooks (L.A. Rams); 15. Adam Thielen (Minnesota); 16. Robert Woods (L.A. Rams); 17. Julian Edelman (New England); 18. Tyler Lockett (Seattle); 19. Kenny Golladay (Detroit); 20. Allen Robinson (Chicago).
21. D.J. Moore (Carolina); 22. Cooper Kupp (L.A. Rams); 23. Tyler Boyd (Cincinnati); 24. Robby Anderson (N.Y. Jets); 25. Calvin Ridley (Atlanta); 26. Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay); 27. Mike Williams (L.A. Chargers); 28. A.J. Green (Cincinnati); 29. Sammy Watkins (Kansas City); 30. Jarvis Landry (Cleveland).
31. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia); 32.Curtis Samuel (Carolina); 33. N’Keal Harry (New England) 34. Dante Pettis (San Francisco); 35. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona); 36. Corey Davis (Tennessee); 37. Christian Kirk (Arizona); 38. John Brown (Buffalo); 39. James Washington (Pittsburgh); 40. Courtland Sutton (Denver.
41. Donte Moncrief (Pittsburgh); 42. Deebo Samuel (San Francisco); 43. Josh Gordon (New England); 44. Will Fuller (Houston); 45. Marvin Jones Jr. (Detroit); 46. Dede Westbrook (Jacksonville); 47. D.K. Metcalf (Seattle); 49. Emmanuel Sanders (Denver); 50. Parris Campbell (Indianapolis).
1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City); 2. Deshaun Watson (Houston); 3. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay); 4. Baker Mayfield (Cleveland); 5. Andrew Luck (Indianapolis); 6. Cam Newton (Carolina); 7. Russell Wilson (Seattle); 8. Matt Ryan (Atlanta); 9. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia); 10. Kyler Murray (Arizona).
11. Jared Goff (L.A. Rams); 12. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore); 13. Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh); 14. Dak Prescott (Dallas); 15. Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay); 16. Drew Brees (New Orleans); 17. Josh Allen (Buffalo); 18. Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco); 19. Tom Brady (New England); 20. Phillip Rivers (L.A. Chargers); 21. Mitchell Trubisky (Chicago); 22. Kirk Cousins (Minnesota); 23. Sam Darnold (N.Y. Jets); 24. Matthew Stafford (Detroit); 25. Derek Carr (Oakland).
1. Travis Kelce (Kansas City); 2. George Kittle (San Francisco); 3. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia); 4. O.J. Howard (Tampa Bay); 5. Evan Engram (N.Y. Giants); 6. Hunter Henry (L.A. Chargers); 7. Jared Cook (New Orleans); 8. David Njoku (Cleveland); 9. Eric Ebron (Indianapolis); 10. Vance McDonald (Pittsburgh).
11. Delanie Walker (Tennessee); 12. Trey Burton (Chicago); 13. T.J. Hockenson (Detroit); 14. Austin Hooper (Atlanta); 15. Jordan Reed (Washington); 16. Jack Doyle (Indianapolis); 17. Mark Andrews (Baltimore); 18. Matt LaCosse (New England); 19. Greg Olsen (Carolina); 20. Jimmy Graham (Green Bay); 21. Noah Fant (Denver); 22. Benjamin Watson (New England); 23. Chris Herndon (N.Y. Jets); 24. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota); 25. Jason Witten (Dallas).
1. Chicago; 2. L.A. Rams; 3. Jacksonville; 4. Minnesota; 5. Baltimore; 6. L.A. Chargers; 7. Houston; 8. Cleveland; 9. Buffalo; 10. New Orleans.
11. Denver; 12. Seattle; 13. Philadelphia; 14. New England; 15. Indianapolis; 16. Dallas; 17. San Francisco; 18. Pittsburgh; 19. Carolina; 20. Kansas City; 21. N.Y. Jets; 22. Atlanta; 23. Tennessee; 24. Green Bay; 25. Washington.
1. Greg Zuerlein (L.A. Rams); 2. Justin Tucker (Baltimore); 3. Harrison Butker (Kansas City); 4. Stephen Gostkowski (New England); 5. Wil Lutz (New Orleans); 6. Ka’imi Fairbairn (Houston); 7. Robbie Gould (San Francisco); 8. Mason Crosby (Green Bay); 9. Marvin Badgley (L.A. Chargers); 10. Adam Vinatieri (Indianapolis).
11. Giorgio Tavecchio (Atlanta); 12. Dan Bailey (Minnesota); 13. Jake Elliott (Philadelphia); 14. Brett Maher (Dallas); 15. Matt Prater (Detroit); 16. Greg Joseph (Cleveland); 17. Jason Myers (Seattle); 18. Graham Gano (Carolina); 19. Aldrick Rosas (N.Y. Giants); 20. Cairo Santos (Tampa Bay); 21. Josh Lambo (Jacksonville); 22. Brandon McManus (Denver); 23. Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh); 24. Stephen Hauschka (Buffalo); 25. Zane Gonzalez (Arizona).
