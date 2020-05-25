From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
If Major League Baseball gets its season moving forward in the right direction, modifications will be bountiful, including the inception of the designated hitter in the non-DH National League.
Because of coronavirus pandemic that interrupted spring training nearly 11 weeks ago, baseball could see further changes, like teams playing only within their newly realigned divisions and crossing leagues to play geographical opponents, rosters increasing to 30 players, no high-fives, and coaches and players in the dugout wearing face masks.
MLB’s owners and the players union still have to negotiate financial terms for a potential, shortened season in 2020. The postseason, now proposed to be made of seven teams in each league to comprise a 14-team free-for-all, could stretch into November.
By playing 76-82 games in this truncated campaign, there’s no reason to send prized pitchers like Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom to the plate, and seeing them get hurt in non-pitching activities.
While the AL has instituted the DH since 1973, the NL has declined to use the offensive tool — in regular-season games involving two NL clubs — where the pitcher, or other player, could be substituted during plate appearances. A report in the Athletic indicates that executives were already considering the addition of the DH in the NL during the 2021 or 2022 seasons, but would be willing to implement the change earlier.
Because of roster makeup, the Dodgers, Mets and Brewers could be the NL’s most likely teams to benefit the most from a universal DH.
NL pitchers batted a collective .131 last season while DHs used by NL teams during interleague games last year hit .225.
I understand the strategist’s viewpoint of bunting, moving runners along, and executing the game properly, but seeing most pitchers taking feeble hacks at a slider confound me. Wasn’t it bad enough in 2019 to see the Orioles’ Chris Davis, a non-pitcher, go through an 0-for-54 rut at the plate? Pitcher Jon Lester had a worst streak to begin his MLB career.
The games need more excitement, more scoring and more delights for hungry sports fans during this unusual time in modern sports. Adopt the DH for all games in 2020, and then reappraise the situation over the next offseason.
MLB and the players’ union are always at odds with each other ahead of the CBA’s expiration in December 2021. The two sides should agree to a 50-50 split of all revenue generated before any glimmer of hope for resumption is washed away.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
