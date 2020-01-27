From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Hopefully logic says we should have an entertaining, almost breath-taking Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
It seems like a dream matchup between the Chiefs — a team with monster offensive firepower led by 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes — and the 49ers — a team with a bunch of hungry, highly skilled defensive players who excel chasing quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.
Oh, we have to have a premier matchup this time. We cannot go wrong.
The same thoughts resonated last season when the experienced Patriots met the offensive-gifted Rams. The result was rather bland: Patriots 13, Rams 3.
A 50-table checkers tournament would have been more compelling, and that’s no knock against checkers.
This could be one of the best title games in recent years because the 49ers have great overall team balance, including a defense that has as much speed as the Broncos’ 2015 title squad.
San Francisco’s offensive and defensive lines are littered with prized first-round draft picks. But the Chiefs can match any team’s speed, especially with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and they also have Mahomes, the game’s most exciting player with his passing and running attributes.
Since the turn of the century, 19 Super Bowls have been played and 10 games have been decided by a touchdown or less — including eight decided exactly by either three or four points.
In the same time period, there were two games that were decided by 27 points and who could forget the Seattle-Denver fiasco that the Seahawks won by 35 points in 2014?
So, with last year’s Super Bowl being a Super Bore, the odds say the Chiefs and 49ers will put on a high-scoring, drama-filled game.
The weather could also play a factor. Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium is partially domed, but there’s open air at the center of the stadium and that could allow humidity to enter and precipitation to fall. In two previous Super Bowls at Miami Gardens, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees directed their respective teams to victory during the rain at certain points of the games.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
