From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles while watching Week 3 highlights of Sunday’s NFL games:
n Oh, How the Mighty Have Fallen — Steelers. Their 11-0 start last season is now a distant memory. Including last season’s AFC wild-card loss to the Browns, the Steelers (1-2)have lost three straight home games. I’m still figuring out how they beat the Bills on the road in the opener. It wasn’t because of the offense, whose leader and QB Ben Roethlisberger, 39, looks very old. I know some of the receivers are hurt and others drop balls. The Steelers haven’t been able to run the ball in recent years, the offensive line is in transition and Big Ben, certainly a Hall of Famer, throws the ball only 10-to-15 yards per attempt, tops. Pittsburgh has a Hall of Fame coach and still an above average defense when healthy and it will win more games this season, but could be headed for a last-place finish in the rugged AFC North.
n You May Want to Have the Lead at Halftime Against This Team — Rams, who are now 40-0 at the break under coach Sean McVay.
n Polar Opposites on the Coasts — The Rams and Raiders (not on the coast now in Las Vegas but with a California-based ancestry) are each 3-0 and winning with style and confidence. The Jets and Giants are both 0-3 and appear to be going nowhere. The Jets’ offense is nonexistent and the Giants make critical mistakes.
n Best Highlight (Part I) — Justin Tucker’s NFL record, 66-yard field goal as time expired with the ball hitting the crossbar and eventually bouncing through, helping the Ravens beat the Lions.
n Best Highlight (Part II) — QB Aaron Rodgers’ masterful drive leading the Packers into field goal range with no timeouts in the final 37 seconds before Mason Crosby’s game-winning 51-yarder to help the Packers rally past the 49ers.
n Worst Quote — The Patriots’ Bill Belichick: “I saw what you saw,” replying to a question about his QB’s three interceptions against the Saints.
n Most Embarrassing Moment — Giants fans booing co-owner John Mara during Eli Manning’s number retirement halftime ceremony.
n Most Electrifying Moment — Jamal Agnew’s 109-yard TD return on a 68-yard FG miss by the Cardinals. The Jags (0-3) still lost.
n Toughest Day Behind Center — Justin Fields, Bears. His first NFL start did not go well. He was sacked nine times and the team finished with ONE passing yard in a 26-6 loss to the Browns.
n Can We Do a Better Job of Holding Onto the Ball? — Chiefs and Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (Tie). The Chiefs have six turnovers in the past two weeks while the QB has an NFL-high nine turnovers.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
