From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The Beijing Winter Olympics are over and the United States finished in fifth place in the overall medals race. It totaled eight golds, 10 silvers and seven bronzes for 25 medals, tying for fourth-most overall in its Winter Games history.
Here’s a quick look at probably the strangest and most controversial Olympics:
n Most Stunning, Mystifying Storyline: Mikaela Shiffrin. Arguably the world’s greatest skier returned home with no medals in an Olympic record-tying six events. She had three did not finishes, a fifth place, a ninth in individual races and was fourth in a team relay.
n Best Glowing Spirit: USA’s Jessie Diggins, who captured a silver and bronze in cross-country skiing events.
n Best Job of Overcoming Adversity: Elena Meyers Taylor. The bobsledder was set to be the U.S. flag bearer at the opening ceremonies but was replaced after isolating with COVID-19. After winning two medals in becoming the most U.S. and female decorated bobsledder with five medals in four Olympics, she carried the flag at closing.
n Scandal and Misfortune Department: Another Russian doping controversy affected Kamila Valieva, 15, who sobbed after she stumbled through her free skate program in the figure skating finale. She was mistreated by a system that allowed her to compete after she tested positive for a banned substance Dec. 25.
n Best Local Performances: Former Clarkson University women’s hockey players Jamie Lee Rattray, Renata Fast, Erin Ambrose and Ella Shelton won gold for Canada after it edged the U.S. in the final. Also, Massena’s Jonny Gustafson was 19th in the men’s singles luge.
n Most Strangest Occurrence (Part I): Sixteen countries — including Australia and New Zealand — earned gold before the U.S. secured its first. Overall, New Zealand added a second gold and Australia stayed at one.
n Most Strangest Occurrence (Part II): A 75-minute delay for blizzard-like conditions between giant slalom runs Feb. 13.
n Best Unselfish Act: American Brittany Bowe, who sacrificed her place in the 500 meter speed skating event — only to be won by Erin Jackson. The Ocala, Fla., native became the first Black woman to win an individual Olympic medal in the sport’s history.
n History Again: Eileen Gu, 18, representing China, became the first freestyle skier to win three medals at an Olympics with her halfpipe victory. She previously won gold in the big air and a silver in slopestyle.
n Poignant Farewell: U.S. snowboarder Shaun White finish fourth in the halfpipe, concluding his three gold-medal career in his fifth Olympics.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.