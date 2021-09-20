From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles on Week 2 of the NFL season:
n Top Playmaker — Lamar Jackson, Ravens. The electric QB threw for 200-plus yards and ran for another 100-plus in the team’s 36-35 win over Kansas City.
n Best QB-Coach Admiration Club — Derek Carr and Jon Gruden, Raiders. Lots of hugs between each other after Las Vegas’ 26-17 win over Pittsburgh. Raiders already have two wins over playoff teams with solid pass rushers.
n Best Prime Example of Self-Inflicted Wounds — Same-old Chargers. Penalized 12 times, including two TDs nullified, in the time-expired loss to the Cowboys. Multiple red zone mistakes, kicker missed a 44-yard field goal try and have a league-high 18 penalties for 194 yards in two games.
n Two Kickers at Opposite Ends of the Spectrum — Greg Joseph, Vikings, and Randy Bullock, Titans. Joseph shanked a potential game-winning, 37-yard FG wide right as the Cardinals escaped with a 34-33 win. Bullock, just elevated from the practice last week, kicked a game-winning 36-yard FG in overtime, leading Tennessee over host Seattle, 33-30.
n Let’s Eliminate Week 2 From the Schedule — Dolphins. They have lost seven of their past eight Week 2 games, including 35-0 and 31-28 vs. the Bills the past two meetings and 43-0 to the Pats in 2019.
n Most Stunning Moment — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs. The running back fumbled inside Ravens’ territory in the last two minutes, costing the Chiefs a chance for a reasonable, game-winning FG try.
n Best Team Already in Midseason Form — Buccaneers. QB Tom Brady threw five TD passes in a 48-25 win over the woeful Falcons, now 0-9 all-time against Brady. Tampa Bay has an NFL-high 79 points in two games.
n Best Familiar Face Now in a New Home — Matthew Stafford, Rams. Big-armed QB clearly in a great situation, though he didn’t play particularly well in the 27-24 win over the Colts.
n Best Rebounds After Opening Week Disappointments — Bills, Browns, Patriots and Titans.
n QB Blues Club Either by Injury or Ineffectiveness — Tyrod Taylor, Texans (hamstring); Carson Wentz, Colts (both ankles); Andy Dalton, Bears (knee); Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (ribs); and Zach Wilson, Jets (disastrous four INTs).
n Team Whose Phone Rang Non-Stop on Monday — Texans. With plenty of QBs hurting, you have to figure clubs want to inquire about the status of Deshaun Watson, who remains third string on the roster because of his legal problems. Houston wants nothing short of the U.S. Mint for the QB.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
