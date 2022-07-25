From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The Buffalo Bills, with mile-high Super Bowl expectations this season and rightfully so, opened their training camp Sunday at St. John Fisher University in suburban Rochester.
There’s one piece of disappointing news, however, as All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White began camp on the physically unable to perform list. He sustained a torn ACL in the Bills’ 31-6 victory over the Saints on Thanksgiving night, and his season-ending loss was magnified mightily in the playoffs.
Head coach Sean McDermott said he’s optimistic that White — an All-Pro in 2019 —can be back on the field during the preseason.
The Bills selected White in the first round (No. 27 overall) of the 2017 draft. The 27-year-old has started all his 72 games and has 279 tackles, 16 interceptions, three sacks, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in his career.
The Bills truly missed White in last season’s AFC playoff loss at the Chiefs. Replacement Levi Wallace was torched by Chiefs’ receivers in key situations that either led to touchdowns or first downs late in regulation and overtime. Wallace is now gone and the Bills used a first-round draft pick on CB Kaiir Elam (Florida), who should immediately compete for a starting job.
The Bills begin the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 8 on the road against the Super Bowl champion Rams.
■ Pro Football Network recently compiled quarterback rankings of the 131 FBS programs, based on overall talent and draft potential.
Syracuse University’s Garrett Shrader was listed at No. 68.
Here are the ratings of the other ACC signal-callers: No. 4: Devin Leary, N.C. State; No. 5: Malik Cunningham, Louisville; No. 11: Tyler Van Dyke, Miami; No. 16: Brennan Armstrong, Virginia; No. 19: Sam Hartman, Wake Forest; No. 20: Phil Jurkovec, Boston College; No. 28: Kedon Slovis, Pittsburgh; No. 44: Grant Wells, Virginia Tech; No. 53: Jordan Travis, Florida State; No. 82: Jeff Sims or Zach Gibson, Georgia Tech; No. 111: DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson; No. 121: Drake Maye or Jacolby Criswell, UNC; No. 122: Riley Leonard or Jordan Moore, Duke.
■ Trivia question: Prior to Trea Turner’s NL-leading .328 average in 2021, who was the last Los Angeles Dodger to win a league batting title?
■ Richie Rich’s Top 10 rankings in MLB: 1. Yankees; 2. Dodgers; 3. Astros; 4. Mets; 5. Braves; 6. Padres; 7. Brewers; 8. Blue Jays; 9. Twins; 10. Rays.
■ Trivia answer: Tommy Davis, who won it in back-to-back seasons in 1962 at .346 and in 1963 at .326.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
