From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The curtain rises quickly for the Bills’ NFL season-opening game Thursday night when they face the defending-champion Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The Bills are practically everybody's choice to win their first AFC title since 1993 and advance to Super Bowl LVII at Glendale, Ariz., in mid-February.
The Bills are practically everybody’s choice to win their first AFC title since 1993 and advance to Super Bowl LVII at Glendale, Ariz., in mid-February.
The Bills’ season motto shouldn’t be “Super Bowl or Bust,” but obviously a fair share of credence will be delivered to the players not only reaching the Big Game but to win it.
My early Super Bowl matchup looks like the Bills against the Packers, who still have the old master at QB, Aaron Rodgers, but the team has quietly amassed star-and-deep talent on defense. For the first time in years, the Packers’ defense should be better than the offense.
It’s interesting to note that the Bills play host to the Packers on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” on Oct. 30 at Orchard Park in perhaps a Super Bowl preview matchup.
This week’s “SNF” game is the Buccaneers at the Cowboys and the Monday night game is the Broncos at the Seahawks in QB Russell Wilson’s Seattle homecoming.
Here’s my divisional forecast (x-wild-card qualifier):
■ AFC East — Bills, x-Dolphins, Patriots, Jets.
■ AFC North — Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Browns
■ AFC South — Titans, Colts, Jaguars, Texans.
■ AFC West — Chiefs, x-Broncos, x-Raiders, Chargers.
■ NFC East — Eagles, x-Cowboys, Commanders, Giants.
■ NFC North — Packers, x-Vikings, Lions, Bears.
■ NFC South — Bucs, Saints, Panthers, Falcons.
■ NFC West — Rams, x-49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks.
■ AFC Championship — Bills over Chiefs.
■ NFC Championship — Packers over Rams.
■ Super Bowl LVII — Packers over Bills.
■ Possible disappointments — Bengals, Cardinals, Chargers, Patriots.
■ Possible surprises — Dolphins, Raiders, Broncos, Vikings.
■ Regular season Offensive MVP — Josh Allen, Bills.
■ Regular season Defensive MVP — Aaron Donald, Rams.
■ Rookie of the Year — Romeo Doubs, Packers.
■ Coach of the Year — Kevin O’Connell, Vikings.
■ WATN-AM (1240) began an eight-game regular-season broadcast schedule of area Section 3 high school football last week. The next two games will be Indian River at Carthage on Friday and Westhill at South Jefferson on Sept. 16. Glenn Curry calls the play-by-play.
■ Note: Top Secret Fyles will return Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
