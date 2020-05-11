From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
While getting national television exposure has been a problem in the past for the Buffalo Bills, that issue disappeared after the 2020 NFL season schedule was released last week, assuming of course the campaign won’t be interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bills are set to play four prime-time games this season, their most since 1996, a year after the franchise last won the AFC East Division title.
In 2019, Buffalo’s national TV gigs were a late afternoon Thanksgiving game at Dallas, and a Sunday night contest at Pittsburgh in December that was flexed into the schedule by NBC. The Bills won both games en route to making the playoffs for the second time in three seasons following an unimaginable 17-year postseason drought.
The Bills, whose 2020 schedule is ranked the fifth-toughest among the 32 teams, have four difficult opponents in prime time.
They include hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Thursday, Oct. 15, a short practice week for both squads; a game at the Super Bowl runner-up 49ers on Monday, Dec. 7; a contest hosting the nearby rival Steelers at New Era Field on Sunday, Dec. 13; and a game at the 11-time defending AFC East champion Patriots on Monday, Dec. 28.
This year’s schedule is much more challenging than last year’s slate in terms of quality opponents, with AFC East squads matched up with the NFC West in interconference games and the AFC West in interdivision contests.
However, there are many positives in breaking down the Bills’ schedule that could help the team unseat the Tom Brady-less Patriots when regular-season play concludes on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021:
n The Bills, along with the AFC runner-up Titans, don’t play a team that’s coming off a bye week this year. No Bills’ foe will have an extra week of preparation during the season.
n Though the Bills have to make four trips past the Midwest, they are somewhat staggered: Week 4 at Las Vegas, Week 10 at Arizona, Week 13 at San Francisco and Week 15 at Denver.
n Buffalo’s bye is Week 11 that comes after the Cardinals game and precedes hosting the Chargers.
n The Bills host three foes (Rams, Seahawks and Chargers) with all start times at 1 p.m., and West Coast teams generally underachieve in the East since their body clocks say it’s 10 a.m.
n Buffalo catches Seattle perfectly since the Seahawks will have fierce NFC West games against the 49ers and Rams before and after the Bills.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
