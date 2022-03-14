From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Perhaps it was coincidence, but only Tom Brady can upstage America’s highly popular unveiling of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Less than six weeks after he retired from the game he loves, the seven-time Super Bowl quarterback champion announced just two hours after the 68-school NCAA Tournament came out that he is returning to the Buccaneers to play in his 23rd NFL season. The Golden Boy from California turns 45 in August.
The Bucs love his return considering that unproved Kyle Trask was their only QB option after Brady initially retired. In 2021, Brady led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns, in which he’s the all-time leader in both categories so he proved that he was on top of his game in his age-44 season, when he was the NFL’s MVP runner-up.
Did you know that Brady has more playoff wins in his two seasons with the Bucs than the Cowboys have in the past 25 years, 5-3?
n Meanwhile, the NCAA Tournament field is fascinating and I think this season’s tourney is the most highly anticipated in the past six or seven years, considering 2021’s event was held exclusively in Indiana and 2020’s tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament is back to normalcy, with multiple venues throughout various rounds, and most importantly, fans back in the stands.
Gonzaga is the overall No. 1 seed, followed by other top seeds Baylor, Arizona and Kansas. The field is completely wide open, and history says the first two rounds are usually more embracing than the last two rounds.
Here are some interesting predictions:
n Keep an Eye on Possible First-Round Upsets: No. 13 Vermont over No. 4 Arkansas; No. 11 Virginia Tech over No. 6 Texas; No. 13 Chattanooga over No. 4 Illinois; No. 10 Loyola-Chicago over No. 7 Ohio St.; No. 13 South Dakota St. over No. 4 Providence; and No. 10 Miami over No. 7 USC.
n Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Tennessee and No. 3 Wisconsin (playing in Milwaukee and perhaps later in nearby Chicago).
n National Title Game: Gonzaga over Tennessee.
n Interesting factoids from information service WalletHub, courtesy of communications manager Diana Polk:
n $13.8 billion: Corporate losses due to unproductive workers during March Madness.
n $1.16B: Annual revenue for the 2021 NCAA event, more than double the amount earned in 2020 and topping pre-pandemic revenues ($1.12B).
n $10B: Estimated amount wagered on the 2022 NCAA Tournament, about 30% more than the Super Bowl amount.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
