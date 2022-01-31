From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The clock is ticking on Major League Baseball and its players’ union to reach a collective bargaining agreement in order for the regular season to start on time March 31, thus ending another lockout between the sides.
Pitchers and catchers usually report to Florida and Arizona camps by mid-February, and spring training games usually begin the last few days of the month.
As someone who made plenty of Florida trips for spring training games — er, exhibitions — from the mid-1990s through the early 2000s, the contests are essentially meaningless, but, of course, not to the players who are seeking a big league roster spot.
Teams usually play around 32 exhibitions, and, if the lockout extends until late February, it’s no big deal. For years, players complain spring training is too long anyway.
To me, spring training — which used to be very price-friendly for fans but now tickets have become expensive — is all about the ballpark ambiance, soaking up the sun and stuffing yourself with popcorn, peanuts and your favorite beverages. However, if the regular-season schedule becomes dented because of an extended lockout, it’s going to leave bitter tastes in the mouths of hungry MLB fans.
The deadline for spring training to start on time, with players needing about 10 days to arrive with visas and COVID protocols, is around Sunday.
The drop-dead deadline for a new CBA to assume a 162-game regular season is about March 1. MLB and the union have had only two meetings in the past 61 days since the last CBA expired Dec. 1.
Let’s hope for the best over the next few weeks.
n Kudos to Watertown-based Community Broadcasters group, which picked up the Westwood One radio feed of Sunday’s NFL two conference championship games that were broadcast on WOTT-FM (94.1). I’m thankful that we receive radio broadcasts of Army football (92.5), Syracuse football and basketball (97.9/1410 AM), and Buffalo Bills (94.1) and Sabres hockey games (100.7) for such a small-sized media market in the north country. Could New York Giants and/or Yankees games on the radio be next on the horizon? We’ll see.
n From columnist Dwight Perry of The Seattle Times — Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports Radio, after all four NFL divisional playoff games Jan. 22-23 were decided on the final play: “I give up. The entire weekend (was) drunk.”
n Richie Rich’s Top 10 rankings in college basketball: 1. Auburn; 2. Gonzaga; 3. Purdue; 4. UCLA; 5. Kentucky; 6. Houston; 7. Arizona; 8. Duke; 9. Baylor; 10. Kansas.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
