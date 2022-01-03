From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Well it was a great New Year’s weekend as long as you didn’t have to face an Southeastern Conference opponent in a national college football playoff semifinal game.
The two mighty titans — No. 1 Alabama (13-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1) — of the sport will meet for a second time this season Monday for the national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Alabama defeated No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and Georgia dispatched No. 3 Michigan in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve in which both games were over by the second quarter.
I am not much of a believer in the word, “epic,” because its meaning can be ambiguous. But from what I’ve seen so far in a mad, 2021 college football season, these Bulldogs and these Crimson Tide are by far the best the sport has to offer.
And Monday’s game has an opportunity to be truly special, and one that could be remembered for decades to come.
Georgia now will get a second crack at Alabama after losing to the Crimson Tide one month ago in the SEC championship game, and seven times in a row, dating back to 2008. Alabama also defeated Georgia, 26-23, in overtime in the 2018 national title game.
Georgia became only the third team in school history to win a record 13 games in a year, joining the 2002 (13-1) and 2017 squads (13-2). The Bulldogs have won 17 of their past 18 games. They had won 16 in a row before the SEC title game loss in December.
Georgia is a 3-point favorite, but I would take Alabama and head coach Nick Saban in a huge game, especially since he and his teams previously have been on this national stage.
Prediction: Alabama 30, Georgia 27.
n Trivia question: What three NHL players were selected by the Seattle Kraken in last summer’s expansion draft and then ended up back with their previous organizations?
n From Seattle Times columnist Dwight Perry, who noted comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, via Twitter, on the recent 6.2 earthquake that hit off the Northern California coast: “To give you an idea how strong that is, a 6.2 earthquake could shake a New York Jet into the end zone.”
n Trivia answer: Vitek Vanacek (Capitals), Nathan Bastian (Devils) and Gavin Bayreuther (Blue Jackets), who played collegiately at St. Lawrence University from 2013-17.
n Richie Rich’s Top 10 rankings in the NFL: 1. Packers; 2. Chiefs; 3. Rams; 4. Buccaneers; 5. Bengals; 6. Bills; 7. Cowboys; 8. Titans; 9. Colts; 10. Patriots.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
