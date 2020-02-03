From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Andy Reid reached the pinnacle, Kyle Shanahan suffered the dubious for the second time in four Super Bowls and Patrick Mahomes was a magic man for the umpteenth time.
The Chiefs beat the 49ers, 31-20, on Sunday for their first NFL title since 1970, and give the organization credit for having the guts to move up in the 2017 NFL draft to select Mahomes as the 10th overall pick.
The combination of the Bills originally owning and then trading downward that pick and nine other clubs failing to select Mahomes earlier let the Chiefs get their dream QB. He now owns his first title.
No wonder six-time champ Tom Brady, who turns 43 in August, wants to keep playing. Though five rings behind Brady, Mahomes is a definite threat to tie or surpass Brady, if he stays healthy.
The Chiefs already had Alex Smith installed as their No. 1 QB when Mahomes was drafted. Smith was successful with the Chiefs, but Reid saw even more upside with Mahomes, who came out of Texas Tech, not exactly with a pronounced legacy of producing star-studded QBs.
Mahomes sat behind Smith in 2017, learning the ropes. Smith was later traded to the Redskins before the 2018 season, opening the door for greatness. Again, Smith was no slouch. He had his new team leading the NFC East Division when his devastating leg injury occurred in the 2018 season.
After three straight NFC title game failures and then a Super Bowl loss to the Patriots when he coached the Eagles, Reid, 61, who has had his share of personal tragedies, is enjoying the fruits of his labor from that 2017 draft day decision.
With Mahomes, Reid will coach a Super Bowl contender every year. The title road in the AFC now goes through Kansas City, Mo., and not Foxborough, Mass.
Meanwhile, Shanahan saw his 49ers blow a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead with less than nine minutes left in the game. Just three Super Bowls prior when he was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, the Patriots stormed back from a 28-3 deficit late in the third quarter to eventually win in overtime. Ouch!
n Quotebook courtesy of The Seattle Times — Jim Barach of JokesByJim.blogspot.com, on why 70-year-old manager Dusty Baker appealed to the Astros: “At his age he is too old to know how to work any electronic equipment newer than a VCR.”
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
