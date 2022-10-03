From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
With seasons and sports transitioning, let’s take a look at the mailbag and emails:
Question: I think it was great that the Watertown Red and Black completed an undefeated season with a second straight championship. Why did everything work so well?
Answer: It started with dedication and commitment by the coaching staff and the players, who put in the work during the offseason and then continuing in practice throughout the campaign. The Red & Black (13-0 overall, 12-0 league) rolled through all distractions despite the Empire Football League’s dysfunctions, from a team folding midseason with lack of numbers to a team being expelled because of an off-the-field incident. Other key reasons for Watertown’s success included the league’s best defense, superior depth and a diverse offense, especially through the air. The title has to be extra sweet for R&B long-time veterans, such as Chris Furr and Curtis Dukes, to name a few. Q: The Yankees just seem to be cruising toward the playoffs with no urgency. The focus is all on Aaron Judge and rightly so to see if he can break AL home-run mark. How will they do in the postseason?
A: The Yankees, who early on seemed they were going to challenge the 1998 team’s 114-win season, may not even reach 100 victories this season. Injuries have forced the roster to be constantly reshuffled, ultimately affecting continuity. The Yankees, who are locked into the No. 2 seed in the AL playoffs, will face either the third-seeded Guardians or the sixth seed (either Mariners, Blue Jays or Rays) in the best-of-five ALDS. I think the Yankees will win a series, but lose in the best-of-seven ALCS, probably to the top-seeded Astros.
Q: I like that Syracuse University football is ranked in both polls, at No. 21 and No. 22. Can the Orange continue to move up higher?
A: After this week’s bye, the schedule back end for Syracuse (5-0) becomes increasing more difficult and includes in successive weeks — No. 14 North Carolina State (4-1) at home, at No. 5 Clemson (5-0), Notre Dame (2-2) at home, at Pitt (3-2), Florida State (4-1) at home and at No. 15 Wake Forest (4-1). The Orange just needs to win at least one of their final seven regular-season games to become bowl eligible. That situation looks favorable. Unfortunately, I do see losses in the future for Syracuse, especially against North Carolina St., Clemson and Wake Forest, which will probably knock the Orange out of the Top 25 polls, but a 9-3 or 8-4 regular season would be satisfying after three straight losing seasons.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
